AI & ML

Artists Use AI to Recreate Bollywood Classic in 70s Style, Spark Wave of Nostalgia

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:01 am EST
Artists Use AI to Recreate Bollywood Classic in 70s Style, Spark Wave of Nostalgia

In an unprecedented fusion of technology and art, artists Anshuman Sharma and Aditya Kalway have breathed new life into a classic Bollywood song. Using the power of artificial intelligence (AI), the duo recreated ‘Chaand Sifarish’ from the film Fanaa, originally sung by Shaan and Kailash Kher. But this time, the hit song carries the distinct flavor of the 1970s, having been reimagined in the style of legendary singers Kishore Kumar and Mohammed Rafi.

Reviving a Classic with AI

By leveraging AI’s capabilities, Sharma and Kalway have successfully managed to infuse the song with a soulful ambiance reminiscent of Bollywood’s golden era. The timeless charm of Kumar and Rafi, icons of that period, resonates deeply in this modern rendition, transporting listeners back in time.

Reception on Social Media

The AI-reimagined song has struck a chord with audiences, garnering significant attention and praise on social media. The post has amassed 1,39,600 views and 2,800 likes, and the comments section abounds with overwhelmingly positive responses. Listeners have expressed awe and appreciation for the artists’ efforts in keeping the legacy of these iconic singers alive for the current generation.

The Nostalgic Appeal of the 70s

Despite acknowledging that technology cannot fully match the original talent, netizens have lauded the nostalgic value of the song. The piece has evoked a renewed admiration for the timeless appeal and emotional depth of the original music and voices that once graced their parents’ playlists.

AI & ML Arts & Entertainment Bollywood
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

