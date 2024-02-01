Artists Honor Daniel Johnston with a Performance in Texas' Longhorn Caverns

An extraordinary musical tribute to the late Daniel Johnston, an iconic figure in Austin's music scene, has been rendered by a group of talented artists and was recently showcased in a video shared by the Austin, Texas-based non-commercial radio station, KUTX. The video, set against the stunning natural backdrop of the Longhorn Caverns in a Texas State Park, features a heartfelt performance of Johnston's song "True Love Will Find You In The End" by artists including Shakey Graves and Jess Williamson.

Harmony in Nature's Acoustics

The choice of the Longhorn Caverns as the stage was far from random. The unique setting was chosen for its natural acoustics, providing a sublime enhancement to the rendition of the song. The video captures the perfect blend of music and nature, embodying the quintessence of Texas' rich natural heritage.

Texas Wild: A Musical Initiative

The video is a part of a larger initiative aptly named "Texas Wild". This project encompasses a collection of iconic Texas songs covered by some of the state's most talented musicians. It was born out of a collaboration between the Texas Parks & Wildlife Foundation and musician Walker Lukens with the aim of celebrating the centennial of Texas state parks through the medium of music.

Paying Homage through Music

The Texas Wild initiative does more than just commemorate the hundred-year legacy of Texas state parks. It also pays homage to the musical and cultural heritage of the state. The project serves as a tribute to Daniel Johnston's legacy and his significant influence on Austin's music scene, while also encapsulating the rich natural and cultural heritage of Texas.