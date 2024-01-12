en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Artists’ Fear of Speaking Out: A Challenge to Journalism and the Arts Community

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:13 am EST
Artists’ Fear of Speaking Out: A Challenge to Journalism and the Arts Community

In an engaging episode of ‘MorningAtNTV,’ renowned arts journalist, Andrew Kaggwa addressed an issue that has been silently plaguing the arts and entertainment industry. Kaggwa shared his experiences with artists and actors, who despite facing numerous challenges, are hesitant to publicly air their grievances. The fear of backlash or the stigma attached to speaking out has led many artists to approach Kaggwa privately, requesting anonymity when discussing their concerns.

The Challenge for Journalists

While journalists like Kaggwa aim to bring these issues to light, the reluctance of artists to be named in their stories poses a significant hurdle. Without a named source, stories lack the credibility required for publication. This not only hinders the reporting process but also affects the integrity of journalism.

The Impact on the Arts Community

This culture of fear within the arts community can have detrimental effects. It stifles open discussions and hinders the transparency that could drive much-needed change within the industry. By refusing to publicly stand by their grievances, artists inadvertently contribute to the perpetuation of the very issues they hope to address.

Seeking Solutions

The time has come for artists to overcome their fears and for the industry to create a safe space for them to voice their concerns. Only then can journalists like Kaggwa report with full transparency, and only then can we hope for a more accountable arts and entertainment industry.

0
Arts & Entertainment Society
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
40 seconds ago
Ulrika Jonsson Criticizes 'Woke' Gladiators Reboot, Makes Controversial Comments on Past Relationships
Former host of the original ‘Gladiators’ series, Ulrika Jonsson, has aired her criticisms of the forthcoming BBC reboot of the show for its ‘woke’ approach. Speaking on the TV show ‘Lorraine,’ Jonsson expressed her fondness for the original series while also taking issue with the absence of cheerleaders in the reboot. The cheerleading troop, known
Ulrika Jonsson Criticizes 'Woke' Gladiators Reboot, Makes Controversial Comments on Past Relationships
Shere Hite's Legacy: The Silent Revolution of Female Pleasure
4 mins ago
Shere Hite's Legacy: The Silent Revolution of Female Pleasure
Notting Hill Bookshop Thrives Amidst #BookTok Trend
4 mins ago
Notting Hill Bookshop Thrives Amidst #BookTok Trend
'Guntur Kaaram': Mahesh Babu's Action Drama Sets the Box Office on Fire
3 mins ago
'Guntur Kaaram': Mahesh Babu's Action Drama Sets the Box Office on Fire
Shraddha Kapoor's Food-Themed Handbags Stir Fashion Scene
4 mins ago
Shraddha Kapoor's Food-Themed Handbags Stir Fashion Scene
'Back to Black': A Biopic on Amy Winehouse's Life Set for Release
4 mins ago
'Back to Black': A Biopic on Amy Winehouse's Life Set for Release
Latest Headlines
World News
Zambia's Cholera Crisis: Mumbi Phiri Challenges Government's Approach
7 seconds
Zambia's Cholera Crisis: Mumbi Phiri Challenges Government's Approach
PM Narendra Modi's Visit to Nashik: A Mixture of Religion, Politics, and Potential Election Signals
12 seconds
PM Narendra Modi's Visit to Nashik: A Mixture of Religion, Politics, and Potential Election Signals
Zambian Opposition Warned to Brace for Challenges in 2024: Cornelius Mweetwa
28 seconds
Zambian Opposition Warned to Brace for Challenges in 2024: Cornelius Mweetwa
Resham Chaudhary, from Prison to Presidency: Unanimously Elected as Nagarik Unmukti Party President
31 seconds
Resham Chaudhary, from Prison to Presidency: Unanimously Elected as Nagarik Unmukti Party President
Rugby Player's Life Saved by Girlfriend's CPR; Couple Advocates for Widespread Training
35 seconds
Rugby Player's Life Saved by Girlfriend's CPR; Couple Advocates for Widespread Training
Poland's Active Role in Nord Stream Pipeline Investigation
42 seconds
Poland's Active Role in Nord Stream Pipeline Investigation
Australia Mourns as Courageous Mother Loses Battle Against Cancer
1 min
Australia Mourns as Courageous Mother Loses Battle Against Cancer
Uganda's National Budget Framework for 2024/2025: An Overview
1 min
Uganda's National Budget Framework for 2024/2025: An Overview
Heinrich Klaasen's T20 Mastery Guides Durban's Super Giants to Victory
1 min
Heinrich Klaasen's T20 Mastery Guides Durban's Super Giants to Victory
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
6 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
2 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app