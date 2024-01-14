en English
Arts & Entertainment

Artists Across 11 Countries Release ‘Rajieen’, an Anthem of Solidarity with Palestine

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:42 pm EST
Artists Across 11 Countries Release ‘Rajieen’, an Anthem of Solidarity with Palestine

In the wake of Israel’s assault on Gaza, 25 artists from the West Asia and North Africa (Wana) and Middle East and North Africa (Mena) regions have rallied together to produce a powerful musical response. Their creation, ‘Rajieen,’ stands as a formidable anthem in solidarity with Palestine, echoing the resilient spirit of the Palestinian struggle for justice and return. The title, meaning ‘We will return,’ encapsulates the enduring promise of a people long striving for their rightful homeland.

International Collaboration for a Cause

The impressive collaboration spans 11 countries, featuring contributions from Palestinian musicians as well as artists from the broader Wana and Mena regions. The track was superbly produced by Jordanian Nasir Albashir, with co-production credits going to Egyptian Marwan Moussa and Palestinian Amr Shomali. This rich tapestry of talent and shared purpose has given birth to a song that resonates deeply with the historical and ongoing struggle of the Palestinian people.

‘Rajieen’: A Song of Resilience and Return

The eight-minute track has already garnered over 3.1 million views, indicating its widespread impact and resonance. The compelling music video interweaves actual footage from Gaza, offering a raw and unfiltered glimpse into the realities on the ground. The artists, donned in the symbolic Keffiyeh scarf, weave a narrative of resistance and resilience through their poignant lyrics, expressing disdain for the silence of Arab leaders, the bias of Western media, and global indifference to Palestinian suffering.

Revenue for Relief: Supporting the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund (PCRF)

The anthem concludes with a collective vow: to fight for freedom and the right to return, underscored by the powerful phrase, ‘Should I lose my voice, yours shall remain.’ In further commitment to their cause, all revenue generated by ‘Rajieen’ will go directly to the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund (PCRF), providing much-needed support amidst the ongoing conflict. A stark reminder of the conflict’s severity is the casualty statistics from Gaza: at least 23,357 killed and over 59,410 wounded since October 7, underlining the desperate need for relief and resolution.

Arts & Entertainment Music
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

