Artistry Meets Agriculture: Amy Le Ann Richardson to Present at Eastern Kentucky Farmers Conference

The Eastern Kentucky Farmers Conference is poised for an infusion of artistry, thanks to Amy Le Ann Richardson, an Olive Hill farmer with a unique blend of agricultural knowledge and a Master of Fine Arts degree. Scheduled to present on the 16th and 17th of February in Morehead, she will be advocating for a profound integration of arts into agriculture. A particular focus will be laid upon the diversification of businesses and community building at farmers markets through the inclusion of arts and crafts, local musicians, and special events.

Artistry and Agriculture: An Unusual Blend

Richardson's emphasis on integrating arts into agriculture, particularly at farmers markets, is not merely about aesthetics. She proposes that such practices can create additional revenue streams during off-seasons for produce growth. Diversification, she suggests, is the key to survival in the challenging field of farming. In her presentation, she plans to delve into the intricacies of collaboration with artists, marketing strategies, and the use of storytelling and photography on social media as tools for drawing customers.

A Wide-Ranging Conference Agenda

The conference, which anticipates over 100 attendees, will cover a diverse range of farming topics. From high tunnels and livestock to farm funding and marketing, the attendees will be provided with comprehensive insights into the agricultural industry. In addition to Richardson's enlightening presentation, there will be a veteran farmer meet-up, and entertainment will be provided by the Kentucky Center for Agriculture and Rural Development.

Bringing the Farm to School

A pre-conference session, aptly named 'Bringing the Farm to School,' is scheduled for producers interested in school sales. This initiative aims at fostering a closer relationship between local farms and schools, promoting healthier eating habits among the younger generation.

Online registration for the conference concludes on January 31, with on-site registration available at a cost of $45. The fee covers meals but does not include lodging. With a blend of artistry and agriculture, the Eastern Kentucky Farmers Conference promises to be a unique and enriching experience for all attendees.