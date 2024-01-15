en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Artistic Appetites: A Unique Fusion of Food and Art at The Blue Leaf

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:36 am EST
Artistic Appetites: A Unique Fusion of Food and Art at The Blue Leaf

Amalgamating the creative prowess of culinary and visual artists, the event, Who’s Cooking: Artistic Appetites, presented a distinctive gastronomic spectacle for its attendees at The Blue Leaf Events Pavilion. The gathering, which was a fusion of food and art, offered guests an immersive sensory experience, merging the expertise of caterers with the inventiveness of artists to form a bespoke menu.

A Confluence of Artistry and Gastronomy

Who’s Cooking: Artistic Appetites was not just about serving food; it was about creating an experience. The event marked the collaboration of artists across genres—knitters, sculptors, muralists—and caterers, all coming together to create inventive dishes that incorporated artistic inspiration. The dishes were not merely consumables; they were carefully crafted masterpieces, reflecting the creativity of the artists and the finesse of the culinary experts.

Innovative Delicacies that Stimulated the Senses

Among the noteworthy dishes were smoked potato soup with pan con tomate, grilled prawns sinigang salad, Pacific Ocean grilled blue marlin with sesame noodles, smoked duck mango on mantou bun, and pear and ricotta fagottini pasta. The event also featured two distinct desserts: a Japanese-inspired vanilla tart with matcha and gold leaf, and champoradong puti with adlai and white chocolate. Each dish was a testament to the creativity and skill that went into its creation.

The Continuation of a Successful Journey

This event was not a standalone marvel. It was a continuation of the successful Who’s Cooking event held in August 2019. The current edition aimed to exhibit the synergy between culinary and visual arts, providing a unique platform for caterers and artists to showcase their talents. The gastronomic masterpieces birthed from these unique collaborations will be exclusively available for The Blue Leaf clients in the first quarter of 2024, offering an unprecedented dining experience.

0
Arts & Entertainment Food Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
16 mins ago
Kieran Culkin's Unexpected Pre-Show Grooming Session and Triumph at Critics Choice Awards
Kieran Culkin, the celebrated actor from the influential television series ‘Succession’, had quite the night at the Critics Choice Awards. However, his evening kicked off with an unexpected and mildly painful surprise. His co-star, Sarah Snook, and his wife, Jazz Charton, decided to pluck an ear hair from Culkin’s ear just moments before the ceremony.
Kieran Culkin's Unexpected Pre-Show Grooming Session and Triumph at Critics Choice Awards
Bugle and Olaf Blackwood's 'Heart Too Clean' Captures Essence of Unreturned Love
17 mins ago
Bugle and Olaf Blackwood's 'Heart Too Clean' Captures Essence of Unreturned Love
Happy Days at 50: A Retrospective on an American TV Icon
17 mins ago
Happy Days at 50: A Retrospective on an American TV Icon
'HanuMan' Surpasses 'KGF' and 'Kantara' in Box Office Collections
16 mins ago
'HanuMan' Surpasses 'KGF' and 'Kantara' in Box Office Collections
Lenny Kravitz Stirs Up Fashion World at 2024 Critics Choice Awards
16 mins ago
Lenny Kravitz Stirs Up Fashion World at 2024 Critics Choice Awards
Peter Capaldi Reflects on Playing the Twelfth Doctor in 'Doctor Who': A Balancing Act Between Challenges and Rewards
16 mins ago
Peter Capaldi Reflects on Playing the Twelfth Doctor in 'Doctor Who': A Balancing Act Between Challenges and Rewards
Latest Headlines
World News
Soroti Cricket Academy's Pivotal Tour to Rwanda: An Opportunity to Showcase Talent and Promote Cricket
2 mins
Soroti Cricket Academy's Pivotal Tour to Rwanda: An Opportunity to Showcase Talent and Promote Cricket
Family Conflict in Uganda Turns Violent: Father Assaulted by Children Over Land Sale
2 mins
Family Conflict in Uganda Turns Violent: Father Assaulted by Children Over Land Sale
Baseball Star Seo Geon-chang Returns to Hometown Club Kia Tigers
5 mins
Baseball Star Seo Geon-chang Returns to Hometown Club Kia Tigers
Political Rivals Khalwale and Oparanya Reconcile, Unite for Kakamega's Future
5 mins
Political Rivals Khalwale and Oparanya Reconcile, Unite for Kakamega's Future
19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit: A Gathering for Global Cooperation Begins
6 mins
19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit: A Gathering for Global Cooperation Begins
Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira Granted Bail in Criminal Intimidation Case
8 mins
Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira Granted Bail in Criminal Intimidation Case
Shujaa's Notable Victory: A Milestone for Kenyan Rugby
9 mins
Shujaa's Notable Victory: A Milestone for Kenyan Rugby
A Century of Diabetes Treatment: From Insulin to Artificial Pancreas
9 mins
A Century of Diabetes Treatment: From Insulin to Artificial Pancreas
Corey Dillon Backs Belichick's Future Success Despite Patriots Departure
10 mins
Corey Dillon Backs Belichick's Future Success Despite Patriots Departure
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
16 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app