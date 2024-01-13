en English
Arts & Entertainment

Artisan Creates Unique Guitars from Historical Wood

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:17 am EST
Artisan Creates Unique Guitars from Historical Wood

Nicolas Delisle, a Montreal-based artisan, is redefining the art of guitar making by using unique and historical sources of wood to craft custom, hand-made guitars. The materials, sourced from diverse origins such as old barns in Ontario, submerged logs from the Panama Canal, horse barn boards from New York, and maple floorboards from the Boston Symphony Orchestra’s concert hall, each come with a story, adding a profound layer of history to each instrument.

Turning Salvaged Wood into Sound

Delisle’s unique approach involves not only sourcing wood from unconventional locations but also repurposing it into a form that transcends its previous use. Wood salvaged from river bottoms, window frames from his 1930s-era Montreal apartment, or century-old Douglas fir and pine from a barn in Ontario, all find a new life in Delisle’s workshop. Signs of wear from cello pins on the concert hall wood offer a silent testament to the music that has previously resonated from these materials.

Artistry Over Automation

Rejecting the trend towards automation, Delisle’s manufacturing process is hands-on, ensuring that each of his guitars is not just an instrument, but also a work of art. As a result of this painstakingly intricate process, Delisle produces only about 16 to 20 guitars per year. However, the singular sound and appearance of these guitars, each priced between $4,000 to $16,000, have found favor amongst musicians around the world, particularly in jazz circles.

More than Just Instruments

For Delisle, his guitars are not merely instruments but also a means of fostering a personal connection between the craftsman and the musician. By transforming salvaged wood, often with a rich history, into unique guitars, Delisle is not just making music; he is also crafting narratives, turning reclaimed and salvaged wood into one-of-a-kind guitars.

Arts & Entertainment Canada Music
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

