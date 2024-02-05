Artimus Pyle Honors Lynyrd Skynyrd's Legacy with Tribute Album 'Anthems'

A new tribute album, 'Anthems - Honoring The Music Of Lynyrd Skynyrd', commemorating the legacy of the legendary Southern Rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd, has been released. This album is the brainchild of the band's ex-drummer, Artimus Pyle, and includes 13 cover songs of the band's classics, performed by various artists.

'Anthems' - A Salute to Southern Rock Legends

Artimus Pyle, the former drummer for Lynyrd Skynyrd, has meticulously curated the album, ensuring it honours his former bandmates and the timeless music they created. This tribute album is a testament to Pyle's deep respect for his colleagues and the rock history they made together. The album features a fresh guitar recording from the late Lynyrd Skynyrd founding member Gary Rossington, adding a layer of nostalgia to 'Anthems'.

Star-studded Contributions to 'Anthems'

Several renowned artists have lent their voices to this tribute album. Dolly Parton, the queen of country music, presents her rendition of the immortal classic, 'Freebird'. Chris Janson delivers a heartfelt performance of 'The Ballad of Curtis Loew'. Lee Brice adds his unique touch to 'Workin' for MCA', while Ronnie Dunn of Brooks & Dunn covers the evergreen 'Sweet Home Alabama'. Michael Ray sings 'I Know a Little', and Marty Raybon from Shenandoah delivers a soulful rendition of 'Gimme Three Steps'.

A Year-long Endeavor by Get Joe Records

This project, which took a year to complete, was overseen by Get Joe Records and its president, Len Snow. The tribute album 'Anthems' is not just a collection of songs. It's a year-long effort, a passion project that pays homage to one of the most influential bands in rock history. Snow emphasized the critical role Lynyrd Skynyrd's music played in shaping the rock music landscape and how 'Anthems' aims to ensure this music continues to resonate with fans, young and old.

In the end, 'Anthems - Honoring The Music Of Lynyrd Skynyrd' serves as a timeless tribute, a musical homage that reverberates with respect, nostalgia, and admiration for a band that has left an indelible mark on the world of music.