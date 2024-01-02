Arthur Hardy’s Mardi Gras Guide 2024: A Deep Dive into the Carnival Celebrations

Renowned historian Arthur Hardy, known for his deep-rooted knowledge and insights into Mardi Gras, has released his 2024 Mardi Gras Guide. The annual publication, which has been a trusted source since 1977, delves into the history and traditions of the festive season, culminating on Fat Tuesday, the eve of the Christian Lent season.

The Mardi Gras Guide: A Glimpse into the Festivities

Hardy’s guide serves as a comprehensive compendium on New Orleans’ grandest celebration. It provides intricate details about the ‘throws’ that each krewe, or Carnival organization, will distribute during the parades. This Mardi Gras Guide presents a complete picture of the festival, from the intricate details of the parades to the broader socio-economic impacts of the festival.

Conversation with Andrew Canulette: Unveiling 2024 Carnival

Andrew Canulette, editor of the St. Tammany Farmer and Tammany Picayune, conducted an interview with Hardy to discuss the upcoming 2024 Carnival. The celebration is expected to occur early in the year, a factor that could influence businesses and weather conditions for the festivities. Hardy, during the conversation, spotlighted the distinctive family-oriented Carnival celebrations in St. Tammany, a departure from the typical New Orleans festivities.

Implications of Mardi Gras: Economic Impact and Beyond

The discussion also explored the economic impact of Mardi Gras on local cities, highlighting the importance of strong leadership within the krewes. It was noted that the Carnival organizations are increasingly engaging in philanthropic activities. Despite the trials and tribulations of recent years, including the COVID-19 pandemic, both Hardy and Canulette agreed on the growing anticipation and appreciation for the Carnival season in New Orleans and St. Tammany.