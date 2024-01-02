en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Arthur Hardy’s Mardi Gras Guide 2024: A Deep Dive into the Carnival Celebrations

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:12 am EST
Arthur Hardy’s Mardi Gras Guide 2024: A Deep Dive into the Carnival Celebrations

Renowned historian Arthur Hardy, known for his deep-rooted knowledge and insights into Mardi Gras, has released his 2024 Mardi Gras Guide. The annual publication, which has been a trusted source since 1977, delves into the history and traditions of the festive season, culminating on Fat Tuesday, the eve of the Christian Lent season.

The Mardi Gras Guide: A Glimpse into the Festivities

Hardy’s guide serves as a comprehensive compendium on New Orleans’ grandest celebration. It provides intricate details about the ‘throws’ that each krewe, or Carnival organization, will distribute during the parades. This Mardi Gras Guide presents a complete picture of the festival, from the intricate details of the parades to the broader socio-economic impacts of the festival.

Conversation with Andrew Canulette: Unveiling 2024 Carnival

Andrew Canulette, editor of the St. Tammany Farmer and Tammany Picayune, conducted an interview with Hardy to discuss the upcoming 2024 Carnival. The celebration is expected to occur early in the year, a factor that could influence businesses and weather conditions for the festivities. Hardy, during the conversation, spotlighted the distinctive family-oriented Carnival celebrations in St. Tammany, a departure from the typical New Orleans festivities.

Implications of Mardi Gras: Economic Impact and Beyond

The discussion also explored the economic impact of Mardi Gras on local cities, highlighting the importance of strong leadership within the krewes. It was noted that the Carnival organizations are increasingly engaging in philanthropic activities. Despite the trials and tribulations of recent years, including the COVID-19 pandemic, both Hardy and Canulette agreed on the growing anticipation and appreciation for the Carnival season in New Orleans and St. Tammany.

0
Arts & Entertainment Society United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Shigeru Miyamoto Reflects on Retirement, Legacy, and the Future of Gaming

By BNN Correspondents

The Brothers Sun: A New Chapter in Asian Representation

By BNN Correspondents

Nora Fatehi: Dancing Diva and Rising Actress Faces Bollywood's Challenges

By BNN Correspondents

Comic Icons Set To Enter Public Domain: A New Era for Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman

By BNN Correspondents

Wemade Adds Two New Games to WEMIX PLAY: A Leap Forward in Blockchain ...
@Gaming · 3 mins
Wemade Adds Two New Games to WEMIX PLAY: A Leap Forward in Blockchain ...
heart comment 0
Deborah Willis: From Journalism Aspirant to Acclaimed Author

By BNN Correspondents

Deborah Willis: From Journalism Aspirant to Acclaimed Author
High-Profile Gretsch Guitar Theft Marks a Worrying Trend in Nashville

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

High-Profile Gretsch Guitar Theft Marks a Worrying Trend in Nashville
Abu Dhabi City Sparkles with ‘Manar Abu Dhabi’ Public Light Art Exhibition

By BNN Correspondents

Abu Dhabi City Sparkles with 'Manar Abu Dhabi' Public Light Art Exhibition
Adam Driver Bids Farewell to Star Wars; Hayden Christensen Eager to Return

By BNN Correspondents

Adam Driver Bids Farewell to Star Wars; Hayden Christensen Eager to Return
Latest Headlines
World News
Maldon District Council Faces Backlash over Green Waste Recycling Charge Increase
33 seconds
Maldon District Council Faces Backlash over Green Waste Recycling Charge Increase
Israel to Face Genocide Accusations at ICJ: A Crucial Turning Point?
1 min
Israel to Face Genocide Accusations at ICJ: A Crucial Turning Point?
Decoding the Histamine Receptor H1 Offers New Pathways for Antihistamine Drugs
1 min
Decoding the Histamine Receptor H1 Offers New Pathways for Antihistamine Drugs
2024 Ushers in Hope Amidst Celebrations and Political Preparations
1 min
2024 Ushers in Hope Amidst Celebrations and Political Preparations
College Students Spearhead Free Diabetes Prevention Program: A Step Towards Healthier Living
1 min
College Students Spearhead Free Diabetes Prevention Program: A Step Towards Healthier Living
A City on the Move: Rotorua's Noteworthy Stories from September 2023
1 min
A City on the Move: Rotorua's Noteworthy Stories from September 2023
Study Reveals New Surgical Methods to Preserve Tooth Vitality in Jaw Cyst Cases
2 mins
Study Reveals New Surgical Methods to Preserve Tooth Vitality in Jaw Cyst Cases
Sports Data Labs Secures US Patent for Real-Time Heart Rate Measurement Technology
2 mins
Sports Data Labs Secures US Patent for Real-Time Heart Rate Measurement Technology
EPA's Military-Grade Spending Raises Concerns and Sparks Investigation
2 mins
EPA's Military-Grade Spending Raises Concerns and Sparks Investigation
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
8 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app