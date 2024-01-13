en English
Arts & Entertainment

Artful Rhinos Project Fuses Art and Conservation: South African News Roundup

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:09 am EST
Television presenter, actor, and content creator Moshe Ndiki has taken on the role of a single father to twin boys, marking a new chapter in his life. This transformation has been captured in a feature by Constance Gaanakgomo for News24. Ndiki’s decision to embrace fatherhood on his own comes after a challenging breakup and divorce. The television personality has chosen to open his heart to new love, all the while upholding the cultural rites and practices dear to him. His journey from an online humorist to a successful figure in the entertainment industry is a testament to his personal growth.

Artful Rhinos: Art Meets Conservation

The Emerging Artists Development Trust has unveiled the Artful Rhinos project, a unique endeavor that fuses art, wildlife conservation, and philanthropy. Sixteen South African creatives were tasked with painting designs on large rhino sculptures, a creative feat which has found its way onto merchandise. These items, bearing the artists’ designs, are available for purchase at a pop-up store in the V&A Waterfront. Proceeds from the sales will provide equal support to both rhino conservation efforts and the artists themselves.

January: The New Vacation Time?

Andrew Thompson has proposed that January may be the new preferred period for vacations. The proposition is based on the observation that the month is significantly quieter than December, yet the weather remains inviting. This shift in holiday habits signals a trend wherein people choose to work through December, opting to take their break in January when there is a dip in tourist traffic.

Rosé Wine Defies Global Trend

In the realm of wine, Dalene Fourie has reported a notable surge in the popularity of rosé wine. Despite a worldwide decline in wine consumption by 2%, rosé has managed to buck the trend, boasting a growth of 13%. Fourie’s article explores the diverse range of the rosé category and introduces readers to five unique South African rosé wines.

Queen Margrethe’s Abdication: Implications For British Monarchy

An article by AFP delves into the potential implications of Danish Queen Margrethe’s abdication for the British monarchy. The piece speculates whether King Charles, who ascended to the throne at 73, might consider abdicating in favor of his son, Prince William.

Nonku Williams: A Refined Image For RHOD’s Fourth Season

Nonku Williams, a cast member of ‘The Real Housewives of Durban’ (RHOD), has expressed her intent to present a refined image of herself in the reality show’s forthcoming fourth season. After being perceived as the villain in the previous season, she is keen to introduce a fresh perspective to viewers.

In other news, international DJ Black Coffee is on the road to recovery following injuries from a travel accident. MSC Cruises has decided to replace the MSC Splendida with the smaller MSC Musica. Additionally, Volkswagen has incorporated ChatGPT technology into its IDA voice assistant, unveiled at the Las Vegas Consumer Electronics Show.

Arts & Entertainment Lifestyle South Africa
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

