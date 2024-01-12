Art Vancouver Returns: A Grand Celebration of Global Contemporary Art

In a celebration of global contemporary art, Western Canada’s premier art fair, Art Vancouver, is poised to return to the Vancouver Convention Centre East from April 11 to 14. Marking its presence on the international art scene, the fair will showcase a broad spectrum of galleries and artists from across the globe.

Galleries and Artists on Display

Among the confirmed participants, esteemed galleries like Perve Galleria, PHJ Gallery, Gallery UG, along with the Society of Nigerian Artists and Art in Dongsan are set to grace the event. The fair promises a diverse representation of art forms, featuring paintings, sculptures, and digital arts from around the world, creating a vibrant and eclectic visual tapestry.

A Haven for Art Enthusiasts and Collectors

Art Vancouver is not just an exhibition but a platform for art enthusiasts and collectors alike. It provides an opportunity for attendees to immerse themselves in the beauty of diverse art forms, and for the discerning, it offers the chance to acquire unique pieces to enrich their collections.

Event Details and Ticketing

The art fair will be held in Hall B, located at 999 Canada Place in the Vancouver Convention Centre East. As for getting access to this grand event, ticket options are varied. Single-day tickets are priced at $25, weekend passes at $50, while VIP tickets, which include access to the opening night red carpet event, start at $125.