Arts & Entertainment

Art Show 2024: A Celebration of St. Croix’s Artistic Brilliance

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:14 pm EST
Art lovers, mark your calendars! The Caribbean Museum Center for the Arts in downtown Frederiksted, St. Croix, is set to inaugurate “The Art Show 2024” on January 20. This vibrant cultural event will include an opening reception complete with live music, appetizers, and a cash bar, running until February 10.

An Artistic Endeavor by the Artists Guild of St. Croix

The exhibition is a collaborative effort by the Artists Guild of St. Croix, a nonprofit group that has been supporting local visual arts and artists since 2013. Lead by a board of directors, featuring Matt Jarvis as president, the guild is a creative collective of thirty members.

Exhibiting the Rich Palette of St. Croix

The exhibition will showcase the works of twenty local artists. Visitors can expect a plethora of art forms including paintings, sculptures, photography, and mixed media art. Notable artists to watch for include Matt Jarvis, known for his oil landscapes and portraits, Cathy Booth, recognized for her colored pencil works and mosaic tile murals, and Joyce Hickok, who creates enchanting masks inspired by African/Caribbean heritage and the natural beauty of the Virgin Islands.

Artists Guild: A Pillar of Support

Joyce Hickok attributes her success and inspiration to the support of the Artists Guild. The guild has not only served as a platform for her to showcase her creations but also helped her sell them. In the past, the guild has hosted a Pop-Up Artist Market event at the Comanche Hotel gallery and uses the hotel’s garden for membership meetings, fostering a thriving local art community.

The Art Show 2024 promises to be a celebration of local artistry, an opportunity for the community to indulge in the rich cultural heritage of St. Croix, and a testament to the tireless efforts of the Artists Guild and its members.

Arts & Entertainment United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

