en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

ART SG Returns: Highlighting Singapore’s Ascendancy in the Global Art Market

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:51 pm EST
ART SG Returns: Highlighting Singapore’s Ascendancy in the Global Art Market

The much-anticipated second edition of ART SG, Southeast Asia’s largest international art fair, is set to take place from January 18 to 21 at Singapore’s iconic Marina Bay Sands. The inaugural event, which took place in January 2023, drew an impressive crowd of 43,000 art enthusiasts, signaling Singapore’s rising status as a prominent hub for art and wealth management in Asia.

ART SG: A Platform for Global Exposure

The art fair is expected to house 116 galleries from 33 countries, including eight significant Korean galleries like Kukje Gallery, Gana Art, and Johyun Gallery. The event aims to offer a robust platform for Southeast Asian artists to gain global exposure, in alignment with Singapore Art Week, known for its blockbuster exhibitions and artist showcases.

Art Market Growth in Asia

Magnus Renfrew, co-founder of Art Assembly and initiator of Art Hong Kong, now known as Art Basel Hong Kong, attributes the burgeoning art market in this region to Singapore’s rising status as a neutral territory and wealth management hub in Asia. A testament to this growth is the significant increase in family offices in Singapore, which burgeoned from 50 in 2018 to a whopping 1,100 by the end of 2022.

Reevaluation of Western Art Perspectives

Despite some concerns over the Asian art fair calendar’s potential overcrowding, Renfrew views the surge in art fairs as an apt response to the region’s expanding art market. He underscores Asia’s potential for introducing new collector bases and emphasizes the importance of credible art fairs in the region for the development and recognition of diverse cultural artworks. This perspective aligns with a shift in Western art institutions, which are increasingly reevaluating their Euro-American-centric perspectives to embrace a broader global artistic landscape.

0
Arts & Entertainment Asia Singapore
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
29 seconds ago
One Book Siouxland Engages Community with 'Don’t Look Back'
One Book Siouxland, a reading initiative that has been unifying the community since 2016 through shared literary experiences, has announced ‘Don’t Look Back’ by Achut Deng and Keely Hutton as their book of focus for 2024. The book provides a profound narrative of Achut Deng’s escape from the civil war in South Sudan, her survival
One Book Siouxland Engages Community with 'Don’t Look Back'
'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Season 2: A Release Date Enigma
4 mins ago
'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Season 2: A Release Date Enigma
Scriptwriter Jadeshaa Lauded by Actor Darshan for 'Kaatera' Success
4 mins ago
Scriptwriter Jadeshaa Lauded by Actor Darshan for 'Kaatera' Success
Faint Rings to Release Vibrant New Single 'I'll Call You'
2 mins ago
Faint Rings to Release Vibrant New Single 'I'll Call You'
DJ Hardwell Pledges Premium Content with YouTube Channel Expansion
2 mins ago
DJ Hardwell Pledges Premium Content with YouTube Channel Expansion
Unveiling the Original Xbox Prototype: A Dive into Gaming History
3 mins ago
Unveiling the Original Xbox Prototype: A Dive into Gaming History
Latest Headlines
World News
New Castle County's Comprehensive Rezoning Ordinance Withdrawn Amid Controversy
1 min
New Castle County's Comprehensive Rezoning Ordinance Withdrawn Amid Controversy
China's NPC Strengthens Constitutional Adherence with Landmark Decision
2 mins
China's NPC Strengthens Constitutional Adherence with Landmark Decision
Dorian Singer Enters Transfer Portal Again After Disappointing USC Season
2 mins
Dorian Singer Enters Transfer Portal Again After Disappointing USC Season
New Hampshire Senate Divided over Marijuana Legalization as 2024 Session Begins
2 mins
New Hampshire Senate Divided over Marijuana Legalization as 2024 Session Begins
Coach Ryan's Strategic Lineup Adjustments Focal Point of Season's Opening Game
2 mins
Coach Ryan's Strategic Lineup Adjustments Focal Point of Season's Opening Game
Rep. Burchett Calls Washington a 'Sewer' Not a 'Swamp'; Controversy Over Settlement Checks in Washington State
2 mins
Rep. Burchett Calls Washington a 'Sewer' Not a 'Swamp'; Controversy Over Settlement Checks in Washington State
Millcreek Township Treasurer Placed on Administrative Leave in Surprise Vote
3 mins
Millcreek Township Treasurer Placed on Administrative Leave in Surprise Vote
Karnataka's Health Crisis: Acute Diarrheal Diseases Surpass COVID-19 and Dengue Combined
3 mins
Karnataka's Health Crisis: Acute Diarrheal Diseases Surpass COVID-19 and Dengue Combined
Mariah May's Debut and AEW's New Direction in 2024
4 mins
Mariah May's Debut and AEW's New Direction in 2024
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
2 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app