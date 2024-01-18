Art Palm Beach Kicks off with VIP Soiree Hosted by Lais Ribeiro

Art Palm Beach’s opening night VIP soirée, set to take place on January 24th, is poised to be an unforgettable blend of art, glamour, and philanthropy. The event will be hosted by none other than Brazilian Victoria’s Secret Angel, Lais Ribeiro, adding a touch of supermodel stardust to the proceedings. The purpose of the event isn’t limited to just the celebration of art—it’s also aimed at supporting the American Heart Association’s Life is Why campaign, with 15% of Art Palm Beach ticket sales pledged to the initiative.

Art Meets Philanthropy

The Life is Why campaign is a commendable initiative that seeks to fund research, provide CPR training, and work towards improving healthcare in underserved communities. By aligning with this cause, Art Palm Beach underscores its commitment to not just art, but also to the well-being of the community.

A Night of Artistic Splendour

The event will unfurl against a backdrop of a red carpet, a special presentation by Lais Ribeiro, and the opportunity to view over 80 galleries exhibiting contemporary and modern art. The works of iconic artists like Andy Warhol, Jackson Pollock, and Marc Chagall are set to grace the exhibition, promising attendees a deep dive into the world of artistic mastery.

Exploring New Frontiers of Art

Adding to the allure of the event are the AI installations by DIVERSEartPB, showcasing how technology is reshaping artistic expression. In addition, the exhibit titled ‘Dialogos’ by Prince Nikolaos of Greece and Denmark will add a royal touch to the artistic panorama.

The Art Palm Beach exhibition will run from January 24th to 28th at the Palm Beach County Convention Center. The Opening Premiere Party, which marks the start of this artistic extravaganza, is scheduled to commence at 5 pm. Tickets for the premiere are priced at $150, allowing access to the show each day, while regular show day tickets are available for $35.