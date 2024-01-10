Art, Music, and Mardi Gras: New Orleans Buzzes with Weekend Festivities

New Orleans, the city known for its vibrant culture and infectious spirit, is ready to come alive this weekend with an array of local events. A blend of art, music, and carnival festivities await locals and tourists alike, promising an experience steeped in the city’s rich traditions.

‘Drum Major of NOLA’ – A Tribute to Marching Band Tradition

On Saturday, January 13, the Ogden Museum of Southern Art is set to unveil ‘Drum Major of NOLA,’ a new mural by Keith Duncan. The artwork celebrates the city’s iconic marching band tradition. Alongside the mural’s dedication, the museum is offering free admission, treats, giveaways, and a live performance by St. Augustine’s Marching 100, one of the most respected marching bands in the nation.

Sosusu’s Shopping Extravaganza

On Thursday, January 11, Sosusu, a boutique nestled on Magazine Street, is hosting an exclusive shopping event. The boutique is offering discounts on special occasion attire, allowing attendees to sip champagne and savor light bites while picking out their next standout ensemble.

Carnival Costume & Art Market at Bayou Gardens

Bayou Gardens is hosting its second annual Carnival Costume & Art Market on January 13. Over 30 vendors will present their festive goods, complemented by food and drinks from Bayou Beer Garden and Bayou Wine Garden. It’s a one-stop-shop for those looking to immerse themselves in the carnival spirit.

‘Rhapsody in Blue’ – A Musical Homage

The Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra will present ‘Rhapsody in Blue’ at the Orpheum Theater on January 13. The performance is a tribute to the 75th anniversary of the Dooky Chase Orchestra and honors the Chases’ significant contributions to the city’s culture.

Stronghold Studios’ Mardi Gras Flower Sale

Finally, on January 13 and 20, Stronghold Studios is hosting its largest Mardi Gras flower sale. The event includes king cake, a New Orleans Mardi Gras staple, and a chance to list homes on the Official 2024 House Float Map. It’s an opportunity to become part of the city’s Mardi Gras tradition, right from the comfort of one’s home.

As the weekend approaches, New Orleans is ready to celebrate, ensuring every moment resonates with its unique blend of art, music, and carnival spirit. It’s a testament to the city’s enduring vibrancy and its commitment to preserving and promoting its cherished traditions.