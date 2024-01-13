en English
Art Meets Nature: National Artists Association Showcases Plein-Air Paintings

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:48 am EST
In Lahore’s vibrant art scene, a ground-breaking exhibition has made its mark. The National Artists Association of Pakistan, in an unprecedented event, showcased 60 plein-air paintings by 27 artists at the Coopera Art Gallery. This exhibition, the first of its kind in Lahore, marked the culmination of the 4th and 5th Annual Summer Camps held in the picturesque locales of Kalam and Narran valley.

Making the Outdoors Their Canvas

Plein-air painting, a practice traced back to the French Impressionists, involves artists immersing themselves in nature and capturing their immediate surroundings on canvas. The exhibited paintings, saturated with the raw beauty of Pakistan’s landscapes, were a testament to the artists’ engagement with the environment.

Inauguration and Reception

The exhibition was inaugurated by Mian Ijazul Hassan, the chairman of the National Artists Association, who applauded the aesthetic richness of the artworks and their potential to inspire budding artists. The opening ceremony witnessed an impressive turnout of artists, aficionados, and students, all drawn to the enriching display of art.

Notable Attendees and Continued Display

Among the attendees were Amna I. Pataudi, Chairperson of the Artist Association of Punjab, Ghulam Mustafa, Secretary of the National Artists Association, and Muhammad Javed, a distinguished artist and Executive Director of the Gallery, alongside other executive members. The exhibition, a celebration of talent and nature’s allure, will be open to the public until January 16, 2024, excluding public holidays.

Pakistan
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

