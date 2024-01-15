en English
Arts & Entertainment

Art Meets Fiction: ‘Make & Believe’ Exhibit Challenges Reality Boundaries

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:21 am EST
Art Meets Fiction: ‘Make & Believe’ Exhibit Challenges Reality Boundaries

The ‘Make & Believe’ exhibition, currently on display at the Tai Kwun arts centre in Hong Kong, is an artistic exploration that interrogates the boundaries between reality and fiction. Presented by the Hong Kong Arts Development Council, this mixed-media exhibition, running from the 13th to 28th January, invites visitors to a dynamic and individualized experience.

Confluence of Disciplines

The exhibition brings together the work of six artists, incorporating a diverse range of disciplines such as painting, music, scenography, and mechanical installations. Each piece in the exhibition is in constant motion, creating a unique and immersive experience that is distinct for every visitor. The exhibition is part of the Arts Tech Exhibition 2.0 series but significantly diverges from the high-tech trend by displaying relatively low-tech artworks.

Storytelling through Art

At the heart of the exhibition is a narrative titled ‘The Invisible,’ penned by artist Ho Sin-tung. It unfolds the story of an invisible man who seeks validation of his existence through a blind masseur. This narrative weaves through the entire exhibition, eliciting philosophical contemplations about the nature of presence and absence. Other standout pieces include a video montage of fictional deaths extracted from vintage films, and “tunnel books” that delve deep into the impact of fictional characters’ deaths on readers.

Blurring the Lines

The ‘Make & Believe’ exhibition further blurs the lines between performance and exhibition by incorporating live performances by musicians and semi-improvised shows by actors. This unique approach prompts the audience to question the role of the spectator in the art-making process. The exhibition is open until January 28, excluding Mondays. A detailed timetable and registration for performances are available on Tai Kwun’s website.

Arts & Entertainment
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

