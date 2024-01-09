en English
Arts & Entertainment

Art Imitates Life: ‘Chicago P.D.’ Stars in Secret Off-Screen Romance

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:21 pm EST
In a life-imitating-art moment, Jesse Lee Soffer and Tracy Spiridakos, the co-stars of the popular NBC police procedural series ‘Chicago P.D.,’ are reportedly in a secret off-screen relationship, mirroring the romantic storyline of their on-screen characters. The news, unveiled by a source to the New York Post, adds a layer of reality to the on-screen chemistry that fans have adored for years.

From Co-stars to Lovers

The 39-year-old Soffer and 35-year-old Spiridakos, who portrayed Senior Detective Jay Halstead and Detective Hailey Upton respectively, have been in a clandestine relationship for years. The secret romance mirrors the story arc of the ninth season where their characters tied the knot in a hushed ceremony. The revelation has delighted fans who have long speculated about a real-life romance between the actors.

Meeting on the Sets

The duo met on the sets of ‘Chicago P.D.’ when Spiridakos joined the cast in the fourth season in 2016. Their chemistry, both on and off-screen, was evident, as they frequently praised each other on Instagram. Spiridakos expressed her gratitude to Soffer after the wrapping of his final episode, further fuelling the rumors of a real-life romance.

A Pattern of Co-Star Romances

Soffer’s romantic history with co-stars from the ‘Chicago’ television universe includes past relationships with Sophia Bush and Torrey DeVitto. Similarly, Spiridakos was previously engaged to Jon Cor, her co-star from ‘Being Human.’ This pattern of co-star romances adds another layer of intrigue to the actors’ personal lives.

Future of ‘Chicago P.D.’

Despite Soffer’s character leaving for Bolivia in his final episode, he has hinted at a possible return, leaving fans eager for future developments. Meanwhile, Spiridakos’ departure has been confirmed by Variety, marking the end of her journey in the eleventh season of ‘Chicago P.D.’ This news adds a bittersweet twist to the actors’ real-life romance, as they will no longer share the screen.

Arts & Entertainment United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

