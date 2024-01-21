Art Historians Turn Creators at Dhaka's EMK Center Exhibition

The current exhibition at the EMK Center in Dhaka, 'Unbound Voices: Exploring Freedom of Expression Through Art', is forging a creative path rarely treaded. It is showcasing the diverse range of artistic expressions by current and former art history students from the University of Dhaka. This unique event marks a significant departure from the traditional role of art historians as mere archivists or analysts, and nudges them into the vital role of art creators.

Blurring the Lines between Academia and Art

In an innovative twist, the exhibition serves as a testament to the versatility of art history students, demonstrating that their education can extend beyond theoretical study to active participation in the artistic community. The display includes works from Dr. Shake Manir Uddin and Sabrina Shahnaz, who have smoothly transitioned from being students to educators in the field. Their contributions embody the very essence of this academic and creative intersection.

Inaugural Ceremony: A Gathering of Influential Figures

The opening ceremony of the exhibition was graced by notable figures such as artist Mahbubur Rahman, engineer Moinul Abedin Mitu, artist-curator Monjur Ahmed, and history professor Dr. Milton Kumar Dev. Their presence underscored the exhibition's significance in the cultural landscape and its potential to challenge traditional academic expectations.

A Call to Creative Exploration

Running from January 13 to 22, the exhibition aims to inspire others within the academic community to explore their creative potential. In an era dominated by digital platforms, the exhibition is accessible virtually on the EMK Center's website, ensuring a wider reach and allowing individuals around the globe to marvel at the merging of academia and art.