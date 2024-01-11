Art Exhibition Unveils the Dreams of Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

In an unprecedented display of diverse artistic talent, the Chennai Trade Centre became the stage for the aspirations and dreams of young Sri Lankan Tamils. As a part of the World Tamil Diaspora Day celebrations, an art exhibition was organized, featuring a stunning array of art forms from photography and paintings to sculptures, brought to life by self-taught artists residing both inside and outside refugee camps in Tamil Nadu.

Art as a Voice for the Unheard

The exhibition, supported by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), served as a platform for these artists to share their talents and messages with the world. With every stroke of the brush and click of the camera, they told their stories, expressing their desires and dreams in a language understood universally.

Artists and Their Works

Among the notable contributors was N. Gowreeshwaran, a native of Trincomalee, Sri Lanka, now residing in Puzhal camp. His photographic work, capturing the raw essence of his experiences, found a home on the exhibition walls. Similarly, R. Negha from Thavasi camp found expression through her paintings, her vibrant colors and daring strokes reflecting her ambition and spirit.

Adding depth to the display was Ramesh’s fibre-reinforced plastic sculpture, a centerpiece embodying the ideal of universal kinship. R. Karthikeyan presented an acrylic painting titled ‘Samathuva Tamil Maram’, a testament to unity in diversity. K. Sinthuja, an enthusiast of ‘aari’ embroidery, displayed her intricate needlework, a testament to her patience and precision.

A Milestone for Sri Lankan Tamils

Organized by the Commissionerate of Rehabilitation & Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils, this exhibition marked the first instance where Sri Lankan Tamils in the state publicly showcased their artwork on such a grand scale. The occasion, further bolstered by the support of UNHCR, marks a significant stride towards platforming the voices and talents of this community. The exhibition, which has stirred up a wave of interest and appreciation, remains open to the public until 6 p.m. on January 12 at the Chennai Trade Centre.