en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Art Exhibition Unveils the Dreams of Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:34 pm EST
Art Exhibition Unveils the Dreams of Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

In an unprecedented display of diverse artistic talent, the Chennai Trade Centre became the stage for the aspirations and dreams of young Sri Lankan Tamils. As a part of the World Tamil Diaspora Day celebrations, an art exhibition was organized, featuring a stunning array of art forms from photography and paintings to sculptures, brought to life by self-taught artists residing both inside and outside refugee camps in Tamil Nadu.

Art as a Voice for the Unheard

The exhibition, supported by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), served as a platform for these artists to share their talents and messages with the world. With every stroke of the brush and click of the camera, they told their stories, expressing their desires and dreams in a language understood universally.

Artists and Their Works

Among the notable contributors was N. Gowreeshwaran, a native of Trincomalee, Sri Lanka, now residing in Puzhal camp. His photographic work, capturing the raw essence of his experiences, found a home on the exhibition walls. Similarly, R. Negha from Thavasi camp found expression through her paintings, her vibrant colors and daring strokes reflecting her ambition and spirit.

Adding depth to the display was Ramesh’s fibre-reinforced plastic sculpture, a centerpiece embodying the ideal of universal kinship. R. Karthikeyan presented an acrylic painting titled ‘Samathuva Tamil Maram’, a testament to unity in diversity. K. Sinthuja, an enthusiast of ‘aari’ embroidery, displayed her intricate needlework, a testament to her patience and precision.

A Milestone for Sri Lankan Tamils

Organized by the Commissionerate of Rehabilitation & Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils, this exhibition marked the first instance where Sri Lankan Tamils in the state publicly showcased their artwork on such a grand scale. The occasion, further bolstered by the support of UNHCR, marks a significant stride towards platforming the voices and talents of this community. The exhibition, which has stirred up a wave of interest and appreciation, remains open to the public until 6 p.m. on January 12 at the Chennai Trade Centre.

0
Arts & Entertainment Refugees Sri Lanka
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
12 seconds ago
Lights Out (2024): A Battle for Redemption in the Shadows of Underground Fight Clubs
The silver screen is set to capture the gritty journey of a homeless veteran, Michael ‘Duffy’ Duffield, in the film ‘Lights Out (2024)’. Played by Grillo, Duffy is a man grappling with his past, thrust into the clandestine world of underground fight clubs. His unlikely partnership with a loquacious ex-convict, Max Bomer, portrayed by Phifer,
Lights Out (2024): A Battle for Redemption in the Shadows of Underground Fight Clubs
A Community Rallies to Bring Late Musician Kevin Ryan Home
2 mins ago
A Community Rallies to Bring Late Musician Kevin Ryan Home
Nintendo Restocks amiibo Figures; Speculations Rise Around Nintendo Switch 2
4 mins ago
Nintendo Restocks amiibo Figures; Speculations Rise Around Nintendo Switch 2
Tubi Acquires Exclusive Rights to South African Crime Thriller 'Devil's Peak'
35 seconds ago
Tubi Acquires Exclusive Rights to South African Crime Thriller 'Devil's Peak'
MSGM Sets New Standard at Italy Fashion Week with Youthful Collection
1 min ago
MSGM Sets New Standard at Italy Fashion Week with Youthful Collection
Choctaw Alumnus Roger Amerman: From Marvel's Echo to Whitman College
2 mins ago
Choctaw Alumnus Roger Amerman: From Marvel's Echo to Whitman College
Latest Headlines
World News
Sherwood Warriors Secure Sixth Consecutive Win in Nail-Biting Encounter
20 seconds
Sherwood Warriors Secure Sixth Consecutive Win in Nail-Biting Encounter
China Unmoved by Taiwan's Election Results: Reunification 'Inevitable'
52 seconds
China Unmoved by Taiwan's Election Results: Reunification 'Inevitable'
Israeli Hockey's Advocate Bobby Holik Challenges IIHF Ban; NHL's Cutter Gauthier Trade Sparks Controversy
1 min
Israeli Hockey's Advocate Bobby Holik Challenges IIHF Ban; NHL's Cutter Gauthier Trade Sparks Controversy
The Big Shift in Football's Coaching Landscape: Saban Retires, DeBoer Steps In
2 mins
The Big Shift in Football's Coaching Landscape: Saban Retires, DeBoer Steps In
Former NWSL Star Joins Arsenal, Citing Fans' Support as Key Influence
2 mins
Former NWSL Star Joins Arsenal, Citing Fans' Support as Key Influence
China's Asian Cup Kickoff Marred by Corruption Scandal and Disappointing Draw
2 mins
China's Asian Cup Kickoff Marred by Corruption Scandal and Disappointing Draw
DeRUCCI T11 Pro Smart Mattress: Revolutionizing Sleep with AI
2 mins
DeRUCCI T11 Pro Smart Mattress: Revolutionizing Sleep with AI
Greg Valentine Reveals Origins of 'The Hammer' Nickname and His Ownership of It
3 mins
Greg Valentine Reveals Origins of 'The Hammer' Nickname and His Ownership of It
Unveiling the Future of Health and Wellness: Highlights from CES 2024
3 mins
Unveiling the Future of Health and Wellness: Highlights from CES 2024
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
1 hour
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
2 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
3 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
5 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
9 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app