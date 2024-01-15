Art Enthusiasts Flock to MFA Boston's Free Open House on MLK Day

In a striking gesture of community engagement and inclusivity, the Museum of Fine Arts (MFA), Boston, threw open its doors to the public, free of charge, on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The Open House initiative, offered four times annually, witnessed an overwhelming response, with art aficionados braving the biting cold lining up around the block. The museum's last-minute entrée: the 'Fashioned by Sargent' exhibition featuring the illustrious John Singer Sargent's work, was the day's show-stopper.

The Open House Initiative

Inaugurated 22 years ago and sponsored by Citizens, the Open House initiative has welcomed over 120,000 visitors and continues to grow in popularity. The program, besides free entry, features art-making activities, guided tours, and performances, fostering a rich cultural exchange and community engagement. It extends to other city attractions like the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, ICA Boston, Franklin Park Zoo, Stone Zoo, and Peabody Essex Museum.

Beyond Art - A Community Engagement

The MFA's Open House initiative is more than just art viewing. It offers an array of activities that engage and inspire visitors of all ages. Boston City Singers and DJ WhySham added a musical dimension to the day's events. Attendees also had the opportunity to indulge in Latin soul food at the Garden Cafeteria, adding a culinary delight to the cultural feast.

Accessibility and Inclusivity

In a landmark announcement during her State of the City speech, Mayor Wu shared that starting February 2024, all Boston Public School students and their families could visit six participating museums, including the MFA, free of charge. The initiative aims to enhance the accessibility of these cultural institutions to Boston's families, democratizing the city's rich cultural heritage. The New England Aquarium also offers free entry to Boston Public School students and up to three family members on the first and second Sundays of each month.