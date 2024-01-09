en English
Arts & Entertainment

Art Directors Guild Unveils Nominations for the 28th Annual Excellence in Production Design Awards

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:49 pm EST
Art Directors Guild Unveils Nominations for the 28th Annual Excellence in Production Design Awards

The esteemed Art Directors Guild (ADG) has unveiled the contenders for its 28th annual Excellence in Production Design Awards. A prestigious event, the awards celebrate the pinnacle of creativity and skill in production design across a wide array of mediums: from theatrical motion pictures, television shows, commercials, to music videos and animated features.

ADG Awards: A Beacon of Excellence

The winners will be revealed on February 10th, 2024, during a glittering ceremony at the Ray Dolby Ballroom, located within the heart of Ovation Hollywood. An institution since 1996, the ADG awards have become a key player in the entertainment industry, often serving as an oracle for the Oscar for Art Direction/Production Design. This correlation has been observed 18 times in the last 27 years, adding a layer of intrigue and anticipation to the proceedings.

Last year, however, the trend was bucked, as ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ scooped the Oscar, leaving the ADG’s top picks, ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’, ‘Babylon’, and ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ in its wake.

Notable Nominations and Historic Predictions

The nominations list this year boasts a blend of established and fresh talent. Among the renowned production designers nominated are Keith Ian Raywood, Akira Yoshimura, and N. Joseph DeTullio. Disney, an enduring titan in the industry, has garnered multiple nods in both film and television categories, reflective of its broad and varied portfolio. The popular shows ‘Loki’ and ‘The Mandalorian’ are among the nominated productions.

Films like the much-anticipated ‘Asteroid City’, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, ‘Barbie’, and ‘Saltburn’ have also earned recognition. The full list spans categories such as period, fantasy, contemporary feature films, television series, television movies, and limited series, showcasing diversity and breadth in modern production design.

Looking Forward

As we approach the awards ceremony, the industry and fans alike are abuzz with speculation and predictions. Will the ADG’s selection once again set the tone for the Oscars? Or will there be another surprise, much like last year’s triumph of ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’? Regardless of the outcomes, the 28th Annual Excellence in Production Design Awards will undoubtedly be a night of celebration, recognition, and most importantly, a tribute to the art of production design.

Arts & Entertainment
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

