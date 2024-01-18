Art Directors Guild 2024: Honoring Lifetime Achievements in Art Direction

The Art Directors Guild (ADG) has unveiled its roster of career honorees for the 2024 ADG Awards, to be held on February 10 at Ovation Hollywood's Ray Dolby Ballroom. The luminaries being recognized for their lifetime contributions in the realm of art direction and design include David Lowery, Greg Papalia, Wynn P. Thomas, and Francine West. In addition, Mimi Leder, the director-producer behind 'The Morning Show,' will be bestowed with the Cinematic Imagery Award.

Stellar Careers Honored

David Lowery's illustrious career spans significant roles such as Co-Head of Story on the animated blockbuster 'Shrek' and Head of Storyboards and Associate Producer on the hit series 'The Mandalorian.' Greg Papalia's impressive trajectory encompasses set design for cult classics like 'Coming to America' and 'Die Hard 2,' and later roles as an art director for films like 'Air' and the colossal 'Godzilla vs. Kong.'

Wynn P. Thomas, a two-time ADG Award winner and the first Black production designer in the guild, has left an indelible mark with his work on acclaimed films like 'Hidden Figures' and 'Da 5 Bloods.' His collaboration with Spike Lee on 'Malcolm X' and 'Do the Right Thing' is widely celebrated. Francine West, the first female scenic artist at MGM and NBC, has contributed to iconic TV shows like 'The Carol Burnett Show' and major events such as the Oscars and Super Bowl XVII.

Beyond the Honors

While the spotlight is on the career honorees, the ADG Awards also promises some high-octane competition. Big-ticket films like Barbie and Oppenheimer have garnered nominations, raising the mainstream appeal of the ceremony. Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' is projected as a strong contender, while Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie,' despite its commercial and critical success, may face a tough battle for the top honors.

The awards ceremony is also set to witness a historic moment with Lily Gladstone potentially becoming the first Indigenous awardee for Best Actress.

The ADG Legacy

The Art Directors Guild represents over 3,300 members who work in various capacities in the fields of film, TV, and theater. The guild is a rich tapestry of professionals ranging from production designers to illustrators, set designers, model makers, and more. The ADG Awards are a testament to the guild's commitment to recognizing and honoring the best in the industry, thereby furthering the art of storytelling through visual design.