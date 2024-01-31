Art Center Ukiah's 'Men At Work' Exhibition: A Celebration of Local Male Artists

The Art Center Ukiah is all set to bring a new wave of creativity to the local cultural scene with an art exhibition titled "Men At Work." Orchestrated in response to a thoughtful invitation by Jacquie Lolich, who observed an overrepresentation of female artists in previous shows, this exhibition aims to balance the scales by exclusively featuring over 15 male artists from the local community. The event promises a diverse panorama of artistic expressions through a wide array of materials and techniques.

Local Talent on Display

Crowning the list of participants are esteemed photographers Bob Taylor, Bruce Haanstra, Tom Liden, and Elliot Little, whose lenses capture unseen perspectives of the world around us. Acclaimed painters Chat Ko, Tom Montesonti, Marvin Schenck, and JJ Plante lend their imaginative strokes to the collection, while accomplished woodworkers Jon Wolfard and John Richards showcase their finesse in crafting wooden masterpieces.

Adding a digital edge to the exhibition, computer artist Tobin Keller brings his unique vision to life through technology. Ceramic sculptors Mac Magruder and Wesley Wright wield clay and fire to create awe-inspiring forms, while assemblage artists Ricco Harden and Spencer Brewer breathe new life into found objects. Mixed media artists Denver Tuttle and Red Wolf create fascinating narratives by merging diverse mediums.

An Evening of Art and Music

The opening reception for the "Men At Work" show is scheduled for February 2, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Corner Gallery, located at 201 S. State St. in Ukiah. The evening promises more than just visual delights. Guests can sway to the rhythm of live music by Michael Oberg, affectionately known as "Obie." This harmonious fusion of visual and auditory arts offers a multi-sensory treat for the attendees.

In conclusion, the "Men At Work" exhibition not only brings forth the rich tapestry of male artistic talent in the local community, but also encourages public engagement with the arts. This event is a testament to the vibrant and inclusive art scene in Ukiah, where diversity and creativity find a shared platform.