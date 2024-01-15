Art and Community Meet at Cascade Lake Regional Park: Artists Invited for Two Projects

The Rochester Park and Recreation Department and the Rochester Art Center have announced a collaborative effort to infuse an artistic flair into the Cascade Lake Regional Park. In a move that combines local creativity and community engagement, the organizations are inviting local artists to participate in two separate artistic projects with a total budget of $70,000.

Art Projects to Reflect Park's History and Vibrancy

The first project is an artistic installation that aims to encapsulate the park's spirit as a natural urban oasis. Artists are tasked with creating works that reflect the park's essence while also paying homage to its historical background as a former sand and gravel quarry. A budget of $50,000 has been earmarked for this project, offering artists a substantial canvas to bring their creative visions to life.

Signage that Speaks to Community Identity

The second project is focused on the creation of a welcoming sign at the park's north-side entrance on 23rd Avenue. This sign must incorporate the name 'Cascade Lake Park' and feature the logos of the Rochester Park and Recreation Department and the Legacy Amendment. With a budget of $20,000, this project offers artists the chance to craft a sign that not only marks the park's entrance but also symbolizes the community's identity.

Applications Open, Selection Process Detailed

Artists are invited to apply for one or both of these projects. The application period commenced on January 10, 2024, and the deadline for submission is February 10, 2024, at 11:45 pm. Following the close of the application period, a selection committee will review the proposals. The final selection will be made by February 28, 2024, with the final approval from the Board of Parks and Recreation affirming the chosen artists' contributions to the park's cultural landscape.