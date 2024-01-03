en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Armenia

Art and Altruism: AMAA Fundraiser Supports Displaced Families of Artsakh

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:43 pm EST
Art and Altruism: AMAA Fundraiser Supports Displaced Families of Artsakh

On December 13, 2023, the heart of New York City pulsed with a rhythm of compassion and art as the Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA) NY/NJ Orphan and Child Care Committee hosted a unique fundraising event. The central theme was no ordinary cause; it was a concerted effort to support the displaced families of Artsakh, a region grappling with the aftermath of conflict.

Art Meets Philanthropy

The fundraiser’s cornerstone was a private museum tour at the Brant Foundation, home to the vibrant art of two transcendent figures, Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat. A heterogeneous crowd of art enthusiasts, philanthropists, and representatives from the Armenian Presbyterian Church in Paramus, New Jersey, congregated under the roof of this artistic sanctuary.

Guided Through the Labyrinth of Art

The tour was orchestrated by two seasoned connoisseurs, Aileen Agopian, a Contemporary Art Advisor, and Mario Fasani, a Docent at the Brant Foundation. They led the attendees on a journey through Warhol and Basquiat’s collaboration, shedding light on their impact on contemporary art. The exhibition brought the artists’ works to life on various mediums, each piece telling a story, each brushstroke echoing their unique partnership.

A Community United

Following the immersion in art, the evening transitioned into a dinner at Yara Lebanese restaurant. The dining experience fostered a sense of community among attendees from various organizations such as the NY/NJ Armenian Relief Society, the Tekeyan Cultural Association, and others. The evening culminated with a prayer of gratitude led by Jennifer Telfeyan-LaRoe, a moving gesture that mirrored the shared commitment to the cause.

0
Armenia Arts & Entertainment
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Young Diasporans Serve their Homeland through Paros Foundation's Program

By Momen Zellmi

'Armenian Melodies' Float Wins Grand Marshal Award at 135th Tournament of Roses

By BNN Correspondents

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Pledges Support for Armenia and Artsakh Amidst Territorial Disputes

By Momen Zellmi

Armenia's State Television Omits Church Leader's New Year Address Amid Tensions

By Momen Zellmi

Neo-Nazi March in Yerevan: Controversial Legacy of Garegin Nzhdeh ...
@Armenia · 13 hours
Neo-Nazi March in Yerevan: Controversial Legacy of Garegin Nzhdeh ...
heart comment 0
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star’s Name

By Geeta Pillai

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name
Armenian Community Fights Against Luxury Hotel Project in East Jerusalem

By Momen Zellmi

Armenian Community Fights Against Luxury Hotel Project in East Jerusalem
Armenian Community in East Jerusalem Fights to Protect Ancestral Land

By Momen Zellmi

Armenian Community in East Jerusalem Fights to Protect Ancestral Land
Armenia and Azerbaijan Advance Peace Talks, Release Joint Statement

By Momen Zellmi

Armenia and Azerbaijan Advance Peace Talks, Release Joint Statement
Latest Headlines
World News
Bangor High School Girls' Basketball Team Stages Remarkable Comeback to Defeat Oxford Hills
42 seconds
Bangor High School Girls' Basketball Team Stages Remarkable Comeback to Defeat Oxford Hills
Ashlyn Abrahamson: A Rising Star in North Dakota Girls Hockey
46 seconds
Ashlyn Abrahamson: A Rising Star in North Dakota Girls Hockey
Youth and Heart Disease: A Rising Concern in India
47 seconds
Youth and Heart Disease: A Rising Concern in India
Kalle Rovanpera: From World Rally Champion to EA Sports Ambassador
1 min
Kalle Rovanpera: From World Rally Champion to EA Sports Ambassador
Medicare Eligible Retirees in Arkansas Display Consistent Plan Choices for 2024
1 min
Medicare Eligible Retirees in Arkansas Display Consistent Plan Choices for 2024
CAMC Health System Integrates Carl Larson Cancer Center into Network, Renames as CAMC Cancer Center - Beckley
1 min
CAMC Health System Integrates Carl Larson Cancer Center into Network, Renames as CAMC Cancer Center - Beckley
Edo State Government Halts Construction at Police Officers' Mess
2 mins
Edo State Government Halts Construction at Police Officers' Mess
The AI Allegation: Unmasking Putin's New Year's Eve Address
2 mins
The AI Allegation: Unmasking Putin's New Year's Eve Address
Colin Cowherd Faces Criticism for Inaccuracies in His Houston Texans Commentary
2 mins
Colin Cowherd Faces Criticism for Inaccuracies in His Houston Texans Commentary
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
34 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
8 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
8 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app