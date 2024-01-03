Art and Altruism: AMAA Fundraiser Supports Displaced Families of Artsakh

On December 13, 2023, the heart of New York City pulsed with a rhythm of compassion and art as the Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA) NY/NJ Orphan and Child Care Committee hosted a unique fundraising event. The central theme was no ordinary cause; it was a concerted effort to support the displaced families of Artsakh, a region grappling with the aftermath of conflict.

Art Meets Philanthropy

The fundraiser’s cornerstone was a private museum tour at the Brant Foundation, home to the vibrant art of two transcendent figures, Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat. A heterogeneous crowd of art enthusiasts, philanthropists, and representatives from the Armenian Presbyterian Church in Paramus, New Jersey, congregated under the roof of this artistic sanctuary.

Guided Through the Labyrinth of Art

The tour was orchestrated by two seasoned connoisseurs, Aileen Agopian, a Contemporary Art Advisor, and Mario Fasani, a Docent at the Brant Foundation. They led the attendees on a journey through Warhol and Basquiat’s collaboration, shedding light on their impact on contemporary art. The exhibition brought the artists’ works to life on various mediums, each piece telling a story, each brushstroke echoing their unique partnership.

A Community United

Following the immersion in art, the evening transitioned into a dinner at Yara Lebanese restaurant. The dining experience fostered a sense of community among attendees from various organizations such as the NY/NJ Armenian Relief Society, the Tekeyan Cultural Association, and others. The evening culminated with a prayer of gratitude led by Jennifer Telfeyan-LaRoe, a moving gesture that mirrored the shared commitment to the cause.