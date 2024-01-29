Armonico Consort Unveils Lost Scarlatti Masterpiece 'Daniele'

In a momentous event, Armonico Consort unveiled 'Daniele,' an erstwhile lost musical masterpiece by Francesco Scarlatti, believed to be making its global premiere. This composition is a vivid narration of the biblical journey of Daniel to the lions' den, a tale riddled with trials, deceit, and dragons.

Scarlatti's 'Daniele' – A Grand Narrative

Scarlatti's composition is remarkable in its scale. It features high-flying arias, intricate narrative sections, and potent choruses. The musical piece is a testament to the lesser-known Scarlattis' contributions to baroque music, a genre that has otherwise been dominated by renowned composers like Handel. The discovery of his autograph scores in UK collections underscores the British connection and the significant influence this music could have had on the local scene.

Armonico Consort's Rendition

Under the competent direction of Christopher Monks, Armonico Consort rendered the musical piece with precision, dynamism, and a focus on storytelling. The performance is noteworthy for its use of space and acoustics to amplify the live experience. The soloist performances, particularly the bass, stood out for their excellence, contributing to the overall success of the show.

Future prospects for 'Daniele'

While the future of the rediscovered work in the music scene remains uncertain, 'Daniele' has been given a commendable reintroduction, thanks to Armonico's concerted efforts. The potential first recording of the piece sets a high bar for future performances. This event aligns with the art world's reaction to a recently rediscovered Klimt portrait, which has attracted substantial attention and a hefty valuation.