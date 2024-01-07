en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

‘Armageddon’ Spotlight on Coventry: Ricky Gervais’ Stand-up Show Stirs Mixed Reactions

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:15 am EST
‘Armageddon’ Spotlight on Coventry: Ricky Gervais’ Stand-up Show Stirs Mixed Reactions

In a recent televised stand-up show ‘Armageddon’, Ricky Gervais, a multi-faceted personality known for his work in comedy, acting, writing, and directing, uniquely highlighted the city of Coventry. Navigating the realm of space tourism, Gervais comically underlined the redundancy of venturing into the cosmos, arguing the Earth, with its conveniences like car parks and cinemas, is essentially already floating in space. Drawing a parallel, Gervais equated the fascination of space to the intrigue one might harbor for Coventry while residing in London, subtly indicating the lack of substantial gain from such expeditions.

Coventry in the Limelight

The unexpected mention of Coventry sparked a diverse range of reactions from the audience. While some locals basked in the unexpected spotlight, envisioning a possible tourism boost for the city, others resonated with Gervais’ satirical take on space tourism. The ripple effect of the show was palpable, with Coventry residents taking to social media platforms to share their delight over their city’s unexpected mention.

Mixed Reviews for ‘Armageddon’

Despite the humor and unexpected city shout-outs, ‘Armageddon’ received a blend of reviews for its content. While some critics dismissed the show as ‘boring’ and ‘lazy’, others labeled it as ‘weak and boorish’. The polarizing responses, however, did not dampen the spirits of many Coventry residents. Amidst the critiques, a significant number of local viewers stood in support of the show, lauding Gervais as a ‘legend’ and characterizing the show as ‘funny as hell’.

Whether it was the critique of space tourism, the unexpected highlight of Coventry, or the raw humor of Ricky Gervais, ‘Armageddon’ has certainly stirred conversations, proving once again the power of comedy to provoke thought and dialogue.

0
Arts & Entertainment Travel & Tourism United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
12 mins ago
Unleashing Muse: A Potential Twist in Disney+'s 'Daredevil: Born Again'
In an intriguing development, a freshly leaked rumor suggests that the Marvel villain, Muse, may be the primary antagonist in the anticipated Disney+ series, Daredevil: Born Again. This information, though unconfirmed, has created a ripple of excitement among Marvel Universe aficionados. An Enigmatic Villain Muse, a relatively lesser-known character in the Marvel Universe, was introduced
Unleashing Muse: A Potential Twist in Disney+'s 'Daredevil: Born Again'
Repatriation of Goryeo Art: A Korean Quest for Cultural Legacy
22 mins ago
Repatriation of Goryeo Art: A Korean Quest for Cultural Legacy
Amitabh Bachchan's Unwavering Commitment to Craft: An Untold Story from 'Kaalia'
22 mins ago
Amitabh Bachchan's Unwavering Commitment to Craft: An Untold Story from 'Kaalia'
Karan Johar: A Journey from Assistant Director to Acclaimed Bollywood Film Maker
12 mins ago
Karan Johar: A Journey from Assistant Director to Acclaimed Bollywood Film Maker
Striking The Right Chords: Monét Ngo's Unique Blend of Music and Education
16 mins ago
Striking The Right Chords: Monét Ngo's Unique Blend of Music and Education
Manoj Bajpayee Discusses Relationship with Shah Rukh Khan and Generational Gap in Entertainment
19 mins ago
Manoj Bajpayee Discusses Relationship with Shah Rukh Khan and Generational Gap in Entertainment
Latest Headlines
World News
Tabadamu 7s Triumphs in Rangers Viti Natusara 7s Tournament, Sets Sights on Coral Coast 7s
15 seconds
Tabadamu 7s Triumphs in Rangers Viti Natusara 7s Tournament, Sets Sights on Coral Coast 7s
Stuart Hughes: The Raving Loony Who Shook Up Sidmouth
32 seconds
Stuart Hughes: The Raving Loony Who Shook Up Sidmouth
Adam Avery's Remarkable Weight Loss Journey with Slimming World
32 seconds
Adam Avery's Remarkable Weight Loss Journey with Slimming World
Sunderland vs Newcastle: A Battle of Grit, Tactics, and Controversy
49 seconds
Sunderland vs Newcastle: A Battle of Grit, Tactics, and Controversy
Chloe Watkins' Resilient Comeback Strengthens Irish Hockey Squad Ahead of Crucial Olympic Qualifier
57 seconds
Chloe Watkins' Resilient Comeback Strengthens Irish Hockey Squad Ahead of Crucial Olympic Qualifier
Running Injuries: An Olympian's Greatest Challenge
2 mins
Running Injuries: An Olympian's Greatest Challenge
Miami Dolphins Brace for Division Title Showdown on 'Sunday Night Football'
2 mins
Miami Dolphins Brace for Division Title Showdown on 'Sunday Night Football'
Birmingham City vs Hull City: 1-1 Draw Leads to FA Cup Replay as Birmingham Awaits New Management
2 mins
Birmingham City vs Hull City: 1-1 Draw Leads to FA Cup Replay as Birmingham Awaits New Management
Guyana's Political Past: A Barrier to National Unity and Democracy?
2 mins
Guyana's Political Past: A Barrier to National Unity and Democracy?
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
2 hours
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
2 hours
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
4 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
4 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
4 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
5 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
10 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
11 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app