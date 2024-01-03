Arley Hall: A Shared Stage for ‘Peaky Blinders’ and ‘Fool Me Once’

Arley Hall, a historical property nestled in the heart of Cheshire, has been the stage for two significant television dramas, the beloved ‘Peaky Blinders’ and the new Netflix thriller ‘Fool Me Once’. This revelation has sparked intrigue among fans, as the streaming giant shared a composite photograph on Instagram, illustrating the estate’s dual role across the two series.

Arley Hall’s Role in ‘Fool Me Once’

The latest Harlan Coben adaptation, ‘Fool Me Once’, was filmed at various locations across the UK and Spain. Arley Hall was a crucial filming spot, serving as the opulent mansion for Joanna Lumley’s enigmatic character. Michelle Keegan stars in the lead role of Maya Stern, an army veteran who suspects her supposedly deceased husband, played by Richard Armitage, might still be alive. The eight-part drama unfolds across Manchester, the northwestern region of England, and Almeria in Spain, where the army flashback scenes were shot.

The Legacy of ‘Peaky Blinders’

While ‘Peaky Blinders’ might have concluded, its legacy continues to resonate through the corridors of Arley Hall. The series, known for its gritty storytelling and atmospheric settings, added a layer of historical resonance to the estate. The simultaneous use of the hall in both series not only illustrates the flexibility of the location but also underlines the dramatic range of the productions it has hosted.

Excitement and Anticipation

Arley Hall’s general manager, Bridge Roberts, expressed excitement about hosting ‘Fool Me Once’. The filming took place in various parts of the estate, offering the crew a chance to explore its rich history and architectural beauty. The experience was made even more memorable by the presence of Joanna Lumley, who showed a keen interest in the history of Arley Hall. The unfolding mystery of ‘Fool Me Once’ is currently available for streaming on Netflix, engaging viewers with its thrilling narrative and stunning locations.