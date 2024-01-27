Arlene Gottfried's Family Unveils Her Iconic New York City Photography Collection

Arlene Gottfried, a name etched deeply in the annals of street photography, has left behind a visual legacy that takes us back to the raw, pulsating heart of New York City during the 1970s and 1980s. Her lens, unflinching and poignant, captured the city in all its gritty glory, a time when crack, AIDS, and rampant crime left indelible marks on the urban landscape.

Through the Lens of Arlene Gottfried

Her collection, a voluminous archive brimming with thousands of photographs, is a time capsule. It offers a glimpse into a bygone era, painting a vivid picture of life in the city. Her subjects were as varied as the city itself - from the stark reality of a drug user ensnared in the grip of addiction in a Manhattan heroin den to the lighter, more whimsical moments of an urban bodybuilder striking a pose with a Hasidic rabbi on a beach.

A Legacy in Disarray

After Gottfried's death in 2017 due to complications from breast cancer, her expansive archive was left in a state of disarray. However, her family, recognizing the immense cultural and historical value of her work, took upon themselves the task of organizing and making this treasure trove accessible to the public.

Unveiling the Unseen

The collection stands as a testament to Gottfried's indomitable artistic spirit and her unparalleled ability to encapsulate the essence of her city. More importantly, her photographs serve as vital historical documents, shedding light on neighborhoods that had largely been overlooked or misrepresented during that era. As her family embarks on the task of sharing her iconic collection with the world, we are presented with an invaluable opportunity to peer into the past through the eyes of a true artist.