Arkansas Kicks Off 2024 with Vibrant Arts and Theater Events

Arkansas is ushering in the new year with a vibrant mix of arts, theater, and student engagement. The Benton Young Players Second Stage is set to present the beloved musical ‘Footloose’ at the Royal Theatre in Benton. Performances are scheduled to run from Friday through the following weekend, providing an entertaining escape for residents and visitors alike. Concurrently, the Arkansas Arts Council’s Small Works on Paper exhibition is about to commence, showcasing an array of talent from across the state.

‘Footloose’ Comes Alive at the Royal Theatre

The musical, a vivacious adaptation of the 1984 film, promises to be a highlight of the local cultural scene. Tickets for ‘Footloose’ are priced between $8 and $18 and can be purchased online, making the arts more accessible to a wider audience.

Arkansas Arts Council’s Small Works on Paper Exhibition

The exhibition, opening with a reception and artist talk at the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center in Little Rock, features 40 pieces by 39 artists from around Arkansas. These works will be touring nine venues statewide after their initial display at the center. The exhibition, which is set to remain up through January 26, offers a unique opportunity for art enthusiasts to purchase pieces directly.

Additional Artistic Endeavors

As the arts continue to flourish in Arkansas, the Justus Fine Art Gallery in Hot Springs is featuring paintings by John Lasater IV and Steven Wise throughout January. In addition, the Arkansas Wildlife Federation has launched its 10th Wildlife of Arkansas Student Art Contest for K-12 students, with submissions set to start mid-January.

Auditions for ‘Puffs’: The Magical School Play

Adding to the theatrical landscape, auditions for ‘Puffs’, a play set in a magical school, are slated for the end of January at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. This event offers a platform for budding actors to showcase their talent and immerse themselves in the magical world of theater.