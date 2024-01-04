en English
Arts & Entertainment

Arkansas Arts Scene: ‘Footloose’ Musical, Art Exhibitions, and More

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:11 pm EST
The art scene in Arkansas is off to a vibrant start in the new year, with a variety of events spanning theatre, visual arts, and wildlife conservation. The first highlight of the season is the staging of the musical ‘Footloose’ by Young Players Second Stage at the historic Royal Theatre in Benton. Performances are scheduled for January 11-14, with tickets priced at $18 for adults and $8 for children.

‘Footloose’ – A Musical Extravaganza

The musical is based on the screenplay of the 1984 film ‘Footloose’ and features music by Tom Snow and lyrics by Dean Pitchford. Adding a unique touch to the performance, additional music has been contributed by renowned artists Eric Carmen, Sammy Hagar, Kenny Loggins, and Jim Steinman. The production is proudly sponsored by Arvest Bank, ensuring an unforgettable experience for theatre lovers of all ages.

Arkansas Arts Scene Flourishes

Simultaneously, the Arkansas Arts Council’s Small Works on Paper exhibition is embarking on a state-wide tour. The exhibition will debut at the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center in Little Rock, showcasing 40 artworks by 39 Arkansas artists. Each artwork fits within the compact dimensions of 18-by-24 inches. A select number of pieces have been chosen for purchase awards and will join the Council’s permanent collection. After its initial run, the exhibition will move to the Rosemary Adams Gallery at Ouachita Baptist University and the River Valley Arts Center.

Art Contests and Exhibitions

In Hot Springs, the Justus Fine Art Gallery is featuring an exhibition of paintings by John Lasater IV and Steven Wise, which will run through January. Meanwhile, the Arkansas Wildlife Federation is encouraging young artists in the state to participate in the 10th Wildlife of Arkansas Student Art Contest. The contest is open to K-12 students and invites them to create artwork depicting Arkansas’s native wildlife, plants, or landscapes. The winning entries will be published in the Arkansas Out of Doors magazine and exhibited state-wide. Lastly, in Pine Bluff, auditions are open for actors aged 17 and up for the play ‘Puffs’, a comedic take on the experiences of students at a wizard school.

Arts & Entertainment United States
BNN Correspondents

