Arkana Antiques and Oddities: Unleashing Taxidermy Art in Forty Fort

In the heart of Forty Fort, a new beacon for art enthusiasts and curiosity collectors has arisen. Arkana Antiques and Oddities, located at 900 Rutter Ave, has opened its doors to the public, offering a unique assortment of art, decor, jewelry, and gifts. At the helm of this intriguing venture is Elissa Kline, an artist with an extraordinary vision and an equally remarkable lineage, being related to the renowned abstract artist Franz Kline.

From Science to Art: A Unique Confluence

Elissa Kline, the creative force behind Arkana Antiques and Oddities, channels her interests in art and science to produce distinctive pieces. Her inspiration stems from her stint at the 'Bodies Revealed' exhibit, a showcase that merges science and art to unravel the intricacies of the human body. This, coupled with her lifelong passion for art, has seen Elissa transition from traditional drawing to three-dimensional art forms such as taxidermy.

Arkana Antiques and Oddities: A Hub for the Unusual

Inside Arkana Antiques and Oddities, one can find striking creations like scorpion butterfly wall art displayed in ornate frames, a testament to Elissa's innovative use of preserved animals and unconventional materials. But the store isn't just home to Elissa's creations. In a bid to support and showcase the talent of other artists, she collaborates with them to offer their unique works as well. The store is set to host Fine Arts and Curiosities events monthly, starting February 17, to further this cause.

900 Rutter Ave: A Wonderland of Creativity

The location of Arkana Antiques and Oddities, 900 Rutter Ave, isn't just a mere address. It's an indoor wonderland that houses a variety of creative businesses and activities, providing a vibrant environment for artists and visitors alike. Elissa Kline, with five years of experience in the business, co-owns the store with her husband, Dave Baella Jr., further cementing 900 Rutter Ave as a haven for the creatively inclined.