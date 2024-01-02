Arjun Kapoor Welcomes 2024 with a Phoenix-Inspired Tattoo

The year 2024 has kicked off on a high note for Bollywood’s Arjun Kapoor. The actor, known for his roles in films such as ‘Ki & Ka’, has unveiled a new tattoo on his calf. The tattoo, inscribed with the word ‘RISE’, is inspired by the mythical phoenix, a symbol of rebirth and fresh beginnings.

Phoenix Rising

Kapoor shared a video on Instagram showcasing the process and the finished design of his new tattoo. ‘For only from the ashes of who we were, can we rise to become who we are to be. RisingFromTheAshes Inked 2024,’ read the caption, hinting at personal transformation and renewal.

Notable Reactions

The actor’s new ink quickly drew positive reactions from fans and colleagues alike. The comments section was filled with red hearts and fire emoticons, indicating their support and admiration for Kapoor’s new symbolic gesture. Among the notable reactions, fellow Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan responded with a raising hands emoji, while fans expressed their love for the phoenix-themed tattoo.

Looking Forward

Arjun Kapoor, fresh from his recent stint in the dark comedy ‘Kuttey’, where he shared the screen with renowned actors like Tabu, Radhika Madaan, and Konkona Sensharma, is set to appear in an upcoming untitled romantic comedy film. The new film, also starring Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh, is eagerly anticipated by his fans.