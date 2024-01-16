Arizona Professor's 'Millennium Camera' Embarks on Thousand-Year Photography Odyssey

At the juncture of art, philosophy, and environmentalism, Jonathon Keats, a 52-year-old research associate and professor at the University of Arizona's School of Fine Arts, has embarked on a thousand-year-long visual odyssey. The mission: to capture the slow, almost imperceptible evolution of a Tucson landscape over the course of a millennium. At the heart of this project is the 'Millennium Camera', an embodiment of resilience, endurance, and a testament to the enduring tradition of photography.

A Time Capsule and a Philosophical Instrument

This project is not merely a long-term photography experiment. It serves as both a time capsule and a philosophical instrument, designed to provoke introspection on mankind's footprint on the natural world. The camera's technology is intentionally primitive, harnessing the sun's rays through a pinhole onto a specially prepared surface, a technique as old as time itself, known since 500 BC. The pinhole, punctured through 24-karat gold, ensures the camera's resistance to corrosion, reflecting the project's ambition to defy time and environmental factors.

Interpreting the Future Through a Lens of the Past

The image that the Millennium Camera will reveal in 3023 is expected to be a blend of time, space, and change. Keats emphasizes that the final output will demand interpretation, as it will encapsulate the gradual alterations in the landscape, including any urban growth or natural disasters that transpire over the millennium. This anticipation of the future landscape serves as a wakeup call for the present generation to influence the course of the environment that will be recorded by the camera.

Keats' Vision Beyond Tucson

Keats' vision extends far beyond the Tucson desert. He is setting his sights on other global landscapes, planning to install similar thousand-year cameras in Los Angeles, the Austrian Alps, and China. This multi-pronged approach aims to record the diverse transformations that different environments undergo over such a prolonged period, offering future generations a visual documentation of the planet's evolution across centuries.