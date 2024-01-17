Ariel Marin Honors Sade with Tribute Concert at Blue Note Napa

Bay Area singer, Ariel Marin, with her powerful four-octave voice, is set to pay tribute to the legendary Sade with two intimate performances at the Blue Note in Napa on January 19. As Sade, known for her hits like 'Smooth Operator', has taken a break from touring, Marin offers fans a chance to enjoy live renditions of Sade's music, backed by her seasoned band.

Marin's Musical Tribute to Sade

The tribute concert will feature songs drawn from Sade's acclaimed albums including 'Diamond Life,' 'Promise,' 'Stronger Than Pride,' 'Love Deluxe,' and 'Lovers Rock.' James 'Jae E' Earley, a well-respected producer, leads Marin's band. Each member of the band is a seasoned performer, having shared stages with a range of renowned artists such as John Legend, Amy Winehouse, Prince, MC Hammer, En Vogue, David Bowie, Tower of Power, and even Sade herself.

The Journey of the Tribute

Marin launched her tribute to Sade in 2020, and it has since been met with great success, with performances at prestigious venues. There are plans to take this appreciation of Sade's music national, with more shows slated for 2024.

Blue Note Napa Concert Details

The upcoming concerts at Blue Note Napa are expected to be a thrilling experience for music lovers, particularly those drawn to Sade's music and Marin's versatile musical talent. The event on Friday, January 19, 2024, starts at 6:30 p.m. PST at 1030 Main Street, Napa, CA 94559. With tickets starting at $35 and a two-drink minimum, the show welcomes attendees aged 8 and up. The concert is expected to be a journey through love, heartache, and soul, encapsulating the essence of Sade's music.