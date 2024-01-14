en English
Arts & Entertainment

Ariana Grande’s ‘yes, and?’ Dominates Spotify Charts Globally and in the US

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:38 am EST
Ariana Grande’s ‘yes, and?’ Dominates Spotify Charts Globally and in the US

Ariana Grande, the pop music sensation, has once again proven her star power with her latest single ‘yes, and?’, earning the most substantial Spotify debut of her career. With an impressive total of over 11 million streams globally, the track has not only topped the Global Spotify chart but also conquered the US Spotify chart, reaffirming Grande’s universal appeal and the potent resonance of her music.

Massive Debut Success

Following its release, ‘yes, and?’ has successfully amassed 8.24 million streams on the Global Spotify chart and 2.07 million streams on the US Spotify chart. These figures indicate a powerful debut that clearly reflects the track’s overwhelming acceptance by both global and American audiences. It’s worth noting that, although this marks the largest Spotify debut of Grande’s career, it does not hold the record for the biggest first-day stream for a female song in 2024.

Behind-the-Scenes Glimpse

In addition to the song’s release, Grande shared an intimate behind-the-scenes reel on Instagram, providing fans with an exclusive look into the track’s recording process. The pop star’s collaboration with acclaimed producer Max Martin is apparent in the video, showcasing their synergy and shared passion for creating music. Martin, known for his discerning ear, lauded Grande’s ‘perfect diction,’ further cementing her reputation as a consummate professional.

Anticipation for the Upcoming Album

‘Yes, and?’ is the first single from Grande’s highly anticipated seventh studio album. The song’s resounding success on various platforms, including Global Apple Music and US YouTube, coupled with strong sales and radio figures, suggests an auspicious start for the forthcoming album. With the music video also topping the daily Global YouTube Music Videos chart, ‘yes, and?’ is undoubtedly paving the way for a monumental opening week for Grande’s new album.

Arts & Entertainment United States
Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

