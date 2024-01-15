Ariana Grande’s ‘yes, and?’ Debuts Strongly on Mediabase Pop Radio Airplay Chart

In a testament to the dynamic nature of radio airplay and the impact of new releases on the music industry, Ariana Grande’s latest single ‘yes, and?’ has made a promising debut on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. This new release, part of her upcoming seventh album, Eternal Sunshine, has managed to secure a spot in the Top 25, despite being released towards the tail end of the tracking period (January 7-13).

The Impressive Debut

Having garnered a considerable 2,046 spins within this short timeframe, ‘yes, and?’ made its official chart debut at number 22. This feat marks not only a successful launch for Grande’s new single but also the biggest song debut of her career. ‘Yes, and?’ impressively opened at number 1 across the board, including on Spotify global, where it debuted with over 11 million streams.

Chart Climbers

However, Grande’s new release wasn’t the only track making waves on this week’s pop chart. The Jonas Brothers are also tasting success with their song ‘Strong Enough’, which features Bailey Zimmerman. This track climbed to number 23 after receiving 1,990 spins—an increase of 218 from the previous week. Further down the chart, P1Harmony’s song ‘Fall In Love Again’ experienced a surge in popularity, moving up five places to number 24 with a total of 1,528 plays. This uptick represents an increase of 180 spins from the previous tracking period.

Chart Domination

These significant strides on the pop chart underscore the ever-changing landscape of radio airplay and the continual influence of new releases in the music industry. House Lipman, in particular, has managed to maintain its number 1 position on the HITS Top 50, largely thanks to Big Loud/Mercury’s Morgan Wallen. Notably, it also holds the top five spots, with Drake, Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, and Noah Kahan rounding out the list behind Wallen.