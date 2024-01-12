Ariana Grande’s Triumphant Return with ‘Yes, And?’ Draws Praise from Selena Gomez

Pop music sensation Ariana Grande recently released her new single ‘Yes, And?’ marking her first solo offering since her 2020 album ‘Positions’. This high-energy track, praised by fans and fellow artists alike, comes after a three-year hiatus and signals Grande’s triumphant return to the music scene. The self-empowering anthem challenges societal narratives and encourages listeners to reject external perceptions, offering a glimpse into Grande’s personal journey.

Grande’s Powerhouse Return

The single, released on Friday, is a defiant dance track responding to tabloid chatter about Grande’s appearance, divorce, and new relationship. It was recorded in New York City with longtime collaborators Max Martin and Ilya Salmanzadeh, with a music video scheduled to be released on Friday morning at 10 a.m. ET. Drawing inspiration from Madonna’s ‘Vogue’, ‘Yes, And?’ features a house-music-inspired beat that has garnered significant attention from Grande’s peers, including actress and singer Selena Gomez.

Selena Gomez’s Admiration for Ariana Grande

During a guest DJ appearance on SiriusXM Hits 1, Selena Gomez expressed her admiration for Grande’s music, confessing that she regularly plays her songs. Gomez highlighted the positive impact of Grande’s music on her mood and enjoyment, underlining the influential power of Grande’s music. In particular, Gomez shared her excitement over the release of ‘Yes, And?’, praising the track’s energy and Grande’s artistic prowess.

Grande’s Upcoming Projects

Beyond her music, Grande has been focusing on her REM Beauty brand and her upcoming role in the movie adaptation of ‘Wicked’. The single’s artwork will serve as one of her forthcoming album’s cover variants. The pop star also confirmed that a new album is on the way, further exciting her fans. Meanwhile, Gomez announced a social media break to focus on her priorities, briefly returning to promote a cooking video with celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay. Despite her break, Gomez continues to follow and support Grande’s music, exemplifying the mutual respect between these two powerhouse artists.