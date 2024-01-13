Ariana Grande’s Single ‘Yes, And?’ Sends a Powerful Message

Pop sensation Ariana Grande has triumphantly returned to the music scene, unveiling her latest single and accompanying music video, ‘Yes, And?’. The Grammy-winning artist sends out a powerful message of self-authenticity and empowerment through her new masterpiece.

Powerful Rebuttal to Critics

Directed by Christian Breslauer, the video provides a visual treat for fans, featuring Grande performing in front of a group of skeptical critics. These are the same critics who had been seen gossiping about her before her performance, a clear reflection of the scrutiny she faces from the media and public. The song, a confident rebuttal against such gossip and projections, serves as an audible testament to Grande’s resolve and strength.

Behind the Scenes

The single was recorded in New York City with Grande’s longtime collaborators Max Martin and Ilya Salmanzadeh, both of whom have been instrumental in shaping her previous hits like ‘Problem,’ ‘God Is a Woman,’ and ‘No Tears Left to Cry.’ The dance track, heavily influenced by Madonna’s ‘Vogue’ and Janet Jackson, promotes self-confidence and individuality. Grande’s upcoming seventh studio album, titled ‘Eternal Sunshine,’ is eagerly awaited by fans worldwide, with ‘Yes, And?’ serving as the lead single.

Grande’s Personal and Professional Life

Apart from her music career, Grande has also recently filed for divorce from Dalton Gomez after two years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. Simultaneously, she is preparing for her role as Glinda in the movie adaptation of the Broadway musical ‘Wicked,’ where she will star alongside Cynthia Erivo. Despite the personal challenges, Grande continues to focus on her time and energy, emphasizing the same in the lyrics of her latest single.