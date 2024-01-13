en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Ariana Grande’s Single ‘Yes, And?’ Sends a Powerful Message

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:44 pm EST
Ariana Grande’s Single ‘Yes, And?’ Sends a Powerful Message

Pop sensation Ariana Grande has triumphantly returned to the music scene, unveiling her latest single and accompanying music video, ‘Yes, And?’. The Grammy-winning artist sends out a powerful message of self-authenticity and empowerment through her new masterpiece.

Powerful Rebuttal to Critics

Directed by Christian Breslauer, the video provides a visual treat for fans, featuring Grande performing in front of a group of skeptical critics. These are the same critics who had been seen gossiping about her before her performance, a clear reflection of the scrutiny she faces from the media and public. The song, a confident rebuttal against such gossip and projections, serves as an audible testament to Grande’s resolve and strength.

Behind the Scenes

The single was recorded in New York City with Grande’s longtime collaborators Max Martin and Ilya Salmanzadeh, both of whom have been instrumental in shaping her previous hits like ‘Problem,’ ‘God Is a Woman,’ and ‘No Tears Left to Cry.’ The dance track, heavily influenced by Madonna’s ‘Vogue’ and Janet Jackson, promotes self-confidence and individuality. Grande’s upcoming seventh studio album, titled ‘Eternal Sunshine,’ is eagerly awaited by fans worldwide, with ‘Yes, And?’ serving as the lead single.

Grande’s Personal and Professional Life

Apart from her music career, Grande has also recently filed for divorce from Dalton Gomez after two years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. Simultaneously, she is preparing for her role as Glinda in the movie adaptation of the Broadway musical ‘Wicked,’ where she will star alongside Cynthia Erivo. Despite the personal challenges, Grande continues to focus on her time and energy, emphasizing the same in the lyrics of her latest single.

0
Arts & Entertainment Music United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
24 seconds ago
Champaign-Urbana Music Community Mourns The Loss of 'Duke of Uke', David King
The music community of Champaign-Urbana is enveloped in a profound sense of loss following the death of their cherished local musician, David King, widely recognized as the ‘Duke of Uke.’ King, who led the much-loved band Duke of Uke and His Novelty Orchestra, passed away at the age of 58, leaving an irreplaceable void in
Champaign-Urbana Music Community Mourns The Loss of 'Duke of Uke', David King
Kylie Minogue's 'Padam Padam' Almost Belonged to Another, Reveals Producer
2 mins ago
Kylie Minogue's 'Padam Padam' Almost Belonged to Another, Reveals Producer
Wyclef Jean and TIAA Team Up to Address Retirement Savings Gap with New Song 'Paper Right'
3 mins ago
Wyclef Jean and TIAA Team Up to Address Retirement Savings Gap with New Song 'Paper Right'
TV Asahi Set to Premiere Shoshimin Anime Adaptation 'How to Become Ordinary' in July 2024
41 seconds ago
TV Asahi Set to Premiere Shoshimin Anime Adaptation 'How to Become Ordinary' in July 2024
Reviving Istria's Ancient Jewellery Legacy: A Tale of Croatian Cultural Heritage
1 min ago
Reviving Istria's Ancient Jewellery Legacy: A Tale of Croatian Cultural Heritage
75th Primetime Emmy Awards: A Delayed Showdown of Televised Excellence
2 mins ago
75th Primetime Emmy Awards: A Delayed Showdown of Televised Excellence
Latest Headlines
World News
Democratic Party Defectors Form New Political Party in South Korea
37 seconds
Democratic Party Defectors Form New Political Party in South Korea
Virginia's Health Insurance Marketplace Enjoys Successful First Year
39 seconds
Virginia's Health Insurance Marketplace Enjoys Successful First Year
Unraveling the Mysteries of Nighttime Hunger: Causes and Management
39 seconds
Unraveling the Mysteries of Nighttime Hunger: Causes and Management
BCP Council Leader to Engage Residents in First Live Q&A Session of 2024
1 min
BCP Council Leader to Engage Residents in First Live Q&A Session of 2024
Luke Glendening: The Unforeseen Catalyst of Tampa Bay Lightning's Success
2 mins
Luke Glendening: The Unforeseen Catalyst of Tampa Bay Lightning's Success
Kalen DeBoer Steps Up as New Head Coach for Alabama, Replacing Nick Saban
2 mins
Kalen DeBoer Steps Up as New Head Coach for Alabama, Replacing Nick Saban
Jayapal Criticizes Biden's Border Enforcement: A Comparison with Trump Era
3 mins
Jayapal Criticizes Biden's Border Enforcement: A Comparison with Trump Era
Utah Lawmakers Stir Debate with Bills Restricting Transgender Access to Public Facilities
3 mins
Utah Lawmakers Stir Debate with Bills Restricting Transgender Access to Public Facilities
Chronological Cartography: Maps Illuminate US Primary and Caucus Season
3 mins
Chronological Cartography: Maps Illuminate US Primary and Caucus Season
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
23 mins
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
5 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
7 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
7 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
8 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
10 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
11 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
12 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
12 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app