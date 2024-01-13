en English
Arts & Entertainment

Ariana Grande’s Nostalgic Homage to 2000s Films in ‘Yes, And?’ Music Video

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:25 am EST
Ariana Grande’s Nostalgic Homage to 2000s Films in ‘Yes, And?’ Music Video

Seamlessly blending nostalgia with a contemporary narrative, Ariana Grande’s latest music video for her song ‘Yes, And?’ unfolds as a tribute to iconic 2000s films. These clever nods to such classics as Mean Girls, Legally Blonde, 13 Going on 30, and Bring It On, have not only resonated with viewers but have also been recognized and applauded by fellow celebrities.

A Nostalgic Journey Through Iconic Films

Grande’s video does more than pay homage to these films; it integrates these references into its narrative, creating a nostalgic experience for viewers. From the pink outfits reminiscent of Mean Girls to the cheerleading sequences inspired by Bring It On, every detail has been meticulously crafted to evoke memories of these beloved movies. The singer’s creativity and attention to detail have been widely praised, most notably by Paula Abdul, who took to social media to express her admiration.

Creating Connection Through Shared Cultural Memories

Abdul commended Grande’s ability to make her music video more relatable to the audience through these references. These shared cultural memories serve not only as entertainment but also as a form of connection between Grande and her fans. The singer’s tribute has sparked discussions about the lasting influence of these films in contemporary pop culture and their continued relevance to present-day audiences.

A New Appreciation for Classic Film References

Fans have expressed deep appreciation for Grande’s acknowledgment of these films. This tribute, more than a mere homage, is recognized as an acknowledgment of the enduring impact of these films on today’s pop culture landscape. Ariana Grande’s ‘Yes, And?’ serves as a reminder of the persistent influence of these classics, sparking conversations about their significance and the role they continue to play in shaping our cultural narratives.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

