Ariana Grande’s Nostalgic Fashion in New ‘yes, and?’ Music Video Revives Victorious Era Style

Pop sensation Ariana Grande has made a nostalgic return to her Victorious era style in the music video for her latest single, ‘Yes, And?’. The video pays homage to Grande’s fashion style from the mid-2010s, marking a distinct departure from her recent sartorial expressions.

Grande’s Retro-Inspired Style

Grande’s attire in the music video is reminiscent of her style during the 2013-2016 period, a time that saw her rise to stardom on the TV show Victorious and the start of her music career. She dons a black and white bodysuit paired with a black skater skirt, swapping her signature over-the-knee boots for T-strap, round-toe pumps. The look is rounded off with a wool pageboy hat, a popular accessory from the decade.

More Than Just Fashion

Grande’s fashion choices in the video do more than just reflect her personal style. They seem to carry a message about her journey, her transformation, and her return to the roots. The music video showcases a narrative that addresses her critics and is being lauded by her fans. It’s a blend of fragility and strength, with Grande seemingly unbothered by how her message is perceived.

Anticipating More Nostalgia

This video marks Grande’s first solo release since her 2020 album ‘Positions’, and is rumored to be part of her upcoming seventh studio album. The anticipation surrounding this release is immense, with fans eagerly awaiting to see if more of her nostalgic style will feature in her future projects. With Grande set to star in the film adaptation of ‘Wicked’, it appears that her nostalgic aesthetic is here to stay.