en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Ariana Grande’s Nostalgic Fashion in New ‘yes, and?’ Music Video Revives Victorious Era Style

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:48 pm EST
Ariana Grande’s Nostalgic Fashion in New ‘yes, and?’ Music Video Revives Victorious Era Style

Pop sensation Ariana Grande has made a nostalgic return to her Victorious era style in the music video for her latest single, ‘Yes, And?’. The video pays homage to Grande’s fashion style from the mid-2010s, marking a distinct departure from her recent sartorial expressions.

Grande’s Retro-Inspired Style

Grande’s attire in the music video is reminiscent of her style during the 2013-2016 period, a time that saw her rise to stardom on the TV show Victorious and the start of her music career. She dons a black and white bodysuit paired with a black skater skirt, swapping her signature over-the-knee boots for T-strap, round-toe pumps. The look is rounded off with a wool pageboy hat, a popular accessory from the decade.

More Than Just Fashion

Grande’s fashion choices in the video do more than just reflect her personal style. They seem to carry a message about her journey, her transformation, and her return to the roots. The music video showcases a narrative that addresses her critics and is being lauded by her fans. It’s a blend of fragility and strength, with Grande seemingly unbothered by how her message is perceived.

Anticipating More Nostalgia

This video marks Grande’s first solo release since her 2020 album ‘Positions’, and is rumored to be part of her upcoming seventh studio album. The anticipation surrounding this release is immense, with fans eagerly awaiting to see if more of her nostalgic style will feature in her future projects. With Grande set to star in the film adaptation of ‘Wicked’, it appears that her nostalgic aesthetic is here to stay.

0
Arts & Entertainment Fashion Music
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
44 seconds ago
Mean Girls Musical Film: A Blend of TV Stars and Fresh Talent
The upcoming film adaptation of the Broadway hit, Mean Girls, is poised to feature a blend of both fresh faces and familiar names from the world of television. The ensemble cast, with varied backgrounds in popular TV genres, is generating buzz and anticipation for the musical’s cinematic release. Fresh Talent Meets Veteran Skill Leading the
Mean Girls Musical Film: A Blend of TV Stars and Fresh Talent
DJ 3LAU Pioneers AI in Music: Releases Song with Grimes' AI Voice, Offers Open-Source AI Model
8 mins ago
DJ 3LAU Pioneers AI in Music: Releases Song with Grimes' AI Voice, Offers Open-Source AI Model
2024 Gaming Landscape: Arcane Season 2, Nintendo Switch 2, and More
9 mins ago
2024 Gaming Landscape: Arcane Season 2, Nintendo Switch 2, and More
'For All Mankind' Season 4 Finale: Time Leaps, Unexpected Twist, and Unanswered Questions
3 mins ago
'For All Mankind' Season 4 Finale: Time Leaps, Unexpected Twist, and Unanswered Questions
Aromajoin Debuts Scent Technology for VR at CES 2024
4 mins ago
Aromajoin Debuts Scent Technology for VR at CES 2024
Sonic Prime's Third Season: A Disappointing End to a Promising Start
7 mins ago
Sonic Prime's Third Season: A Disappointing End to a Promising Start
Latest Headlines
World News
Lincoln Ends Petersburg's Winning Streak in Thrilling Basketball Encounter
18 seconds
Lincoln Ends Petersburg's Winning Streak in Thrilling Basketball Encounter
Rome, NY on High Alert as Potentially Rabid Fox Attacks Three Residents
35 seconds
Rome, NY on High Alert as Potentially Rabid Fox Attacks Three Residents
Zimbabwean Rider Ashley Thixton Battles Elements in 2024 Dakar Rally
1 min
Zimbabwean Rider Ashley Thixton Battles Elements in 2024 Dakar Rally
Puppy Bowl XX: Central New York's Willie Leads Team Ruff
1 min
Puppy Bowl XX: Central New York's Willie Leads Team Ruff
Eastern Illinois Swim Team Dives Back into Competition Post Suspension
1 min
Eastern Illinois Swim Team Dives Back into Competition Post Suspension
Artur Beterbiev in Doping Controversy: Eddie Hearn Calls for Investigation Amid Counter Accusations
2 mins
Artur Beterbiev in Doping Controversy: Eddie Hearn Calls for Investigation Amid Counter Accusations
Former Thai Labour Minister Denies Involvement in Human Trafficking and Bribery Scandal
2 mins
Former Thai Labour Minister Denies Involvement in Human Trafficking and Bribery Scandal
Tom Slingsby Returns to Helm Team Australia in SailGP's Season 4
2 mins
Tom Slingsby Returns to Helm Team Australia in SailGP's Season 4
Statesville to Host Overnight Stop for 25th Cycle North Carolina Mountains to Coast Ride
3 mins
Statesville to Host Overnight Stop for 25th Cycle North Carolina Mountains to Coast Ride
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
4 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
6 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
6 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
7 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
9 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
10 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
11 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
11 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
12 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app