en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Ariana Grande’s New Single Stirs Controversy Amid Personal Life Scrutiny

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:18 am EST
Ariana Grande’s New Single Stirs Controversy Amid Personal Life Scrutiny

Ariana Grande has stirred up controversy with her new single ‘Yes, And?’ which delves into the tumultuous terrain of relationship drama. The song has been heavily criticized for evoking a sense of faux empowerment, sidestepping accountability, and promoting a victim mentality. Moreover, the music video teaser, focusing predominantly on the superficial, has elicited considerable backlash.

Lyrics Under Fire

Specific verses in the song ‘Yes, And?’ are believed to reflect Grande’s relationship with Ethan Slater, who controversially left his wife and infant child for the pop star. Critics argue that the lyrics display a disheartening lack of empathy towards Slater’s ex-wife. In response, fans and sources close to Slater’s ex-wife have voiced their disappointment and anger.

Alleged Affair and Public Scrutiny

The song also addresses the controversy surrounding Grande’s alleged affair with her married co-star. Sources close to his estranged wife have criticized the song for the absence of remorse implied in its lyrics. This has intensified the scrutiny of Grande’s personal life, with insiders offering conflicting perspectives on the song’s intention and the public criticism Grande has faced over the years.

Public’s Reaction and Grande’s Romantic History

Reactions to the song have been far from univocal. Public opinion has been divided, with some offering critique, while others defend Grande’s right to artistic expression. References to her romantic history, including statements from her ex-partners and the public’s ongoing surveillance of her love life, have further fueled the controversy.

0
Arts & Entertainment Music United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
3 mins ago
Ava DuVernay's 'Origin': A Groundbreaking Exploration of Inequality and Creativity
In a groundbreaking cinematic endeavor, Ava DuVernay brings Isabel Wilkerson’s bestseller ‘Caste’ to life, in her new narrative film ‘Origin’. Transcending her known forte of documentaries, DuVernay embarks on a journey to address racism, social stratification, and inequality through the lens of creativity in the face of adversity. Blending Real-life Stories with Fiction Unlike conventional
Ava DuVernay's 'Origin': A Groundbreaking Exploration of Inequality and Creativity
Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, and Suriya: A Unity of Cinema and Cricket
14 mins ago
Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, and Suriya: A Unity of Cinema and Cricket
Brooklyn Museum to Host 'GIANTS': An Exhibition of African American Art from Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz's Collection
38 mins ago
Brooklyn Museum to Host 'GIANTS': An Exhibition of African American Art from Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz's Collection
Emmy Awards 2023: 'Succession' Leads With 27 Nominations, Potential Shift in Late-Night Category
3 mins ago
Emmy Awards 2023: 'Succession' Leads With 27 Nominations, Potential Shift in Late-Night Category
2024: A Remarkable Year for Film and Television - Here's What to Expect
4 mins ago
2024: A Remarkable Year for Film and Television - Here's What to Expect
Varun Dhawan's 'VD18' Film Officially Launched: A Glimpse into the Star-Studded Project
13 mins ago
Varun Dhawan's 'VD18' Film Officially Launched: A Glimpse into the Star-Studded Project
Latest Headlines
World News
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Third Consecutive Win for the Democratic Progressive Party
53 seconds
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Third Consecutive Win for the Democratic Progressive Party
Donald Tusk's Return: A Test of EU's Democratic Commitment
1 min
Donald Tusk's Return: A Test of EU's Democratic Commitment
Ivory Coast Starts Africa Cup of Nations with a Win, Coach Acknowledges Need for Improvement
2 mins
Ivory Coast Starts Africa Cup of Nations with a Win, Coach Acknowledges Need for Improvement
Ivory Coast Triumphs in AFCON 2023 Opener: A New Hope for The Elephants
3 mins
Ivory Coast Triumphs in AFCON 2023 Opener: A New Hope for The Elephants
US Pushes Ukraine for More Defined Military Strategy Amid Russian Conflict
4 mins
US Pushes Ukraine for More Defined Military Strategy Amid Russian Conflict
Jurgen Klinsmann Commends South Korean Football Players' Success in European Leagues
5 mins
Jurgen Klinsmann Commends South Korean Football Players' Success in European Leagues
RallyRight: A New Tech Powerhouse Aiming to Reshape Conservative Politics
5 mins
RallyRight: A New Tech Powerhouse Aiming to Reshape Conservative Politics
UK PM Sunak to Address Yemen Situation; World Economic Forum Begins Amidst Global Developments
6 mins
UK PM Sunak to Address Yemen Situation; World Economic Forum Begins Amidst Global Developments
China Criticizes Japan's Congratulatory Remarks to Taiwan's President-Elect
6 mins
China Criticizes Japan's Congratulatory Remarks to Taiwan's President-Elect
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
10 mins
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
52 mins
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
1 hour
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
3 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
8 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
8 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
8 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
8 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
8 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app