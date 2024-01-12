Ariana Grande’s Net Worth: A Glimpse Into the Pop Icon’s Financial Empire

Pop sensation Ariana Grande‘s diversified career has contributed to her impressive net worth of $240 million in 2023. From her Broadway debut in 2008 to her successful music career and various other ventures, Grande has established herself as a powerhouse in the entertainment industry.

Early Career and Breakthrough

Grande’s career took flight with her Broadway debut in ’13’ and her stint on the Nickelodeon show ‘Victorious’. Her role in the latter reportedly earned her over half a million dollars across 57 episodes, setting the stage for a remarkable career in music and television.

Music Success and High Grossing Tours

Grande’s musical career skyrocketed with her platinum album ‘Dangerous Woman’. Her 2017 ‘Dangerous Woman’ world tour added approximately $71 million to her net worth. However, her 2019 ‘Sweetener Tour’ outpaced this, grossing a whopping $243.5 million worldwide, further cementing her as a global pop icon.

Brand Endorsements and Other Ventures

Grande has also maximized her earnings through brand endorsements, a fragrance line, and real estate deals. Her coaching position on ‘The Voice’ added a substantial $25 million to her wealth. Additionally, she made significant earnings from her high-earning Coachella performance and film roles.

Divorce Settlement and Comparisons

After Grande’s divorce from Dalton Gomez in September 2023, she paid him a lump sum settlement of $1,250,000, as per their prenuptial agreement. Grande’s financial standing significantly overshadows comedian Pete Davidson’s net worth of $500,000 during their relationship in 2018. It also dwarfs Broadway actor Ethan Slater’s $3 million net worth, further highlighting the vast difference in their financial standings.