en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Ariana Grande’s Generosity and Anticipated Seventh Album

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:16 am EST
Ariana Grande’s Generosity and Anticipated Seventh Album

Renowned singer-songwriter Victoria Monet shared a heartwarming story about fellow artist Ariana Grande, who gifted her a second ring after she misplaced the original one. The original ring was part of a set of six, which Grande had presented to Monet and four other women back in 2019. Despite the loss of the first ring, Grande’s generosity ensured Monet had a replacement, which she now wears stacked with the original after its fortunate rediscovery.

Ariana Grande: Symbol of Generosity and Friendship

Monet, best known for her collaborations with Grande on popular singles such as ‘thank u, next’, ‘needy’, and ‘Be Alright’, treats these rings with utmost reverence. They are carefully removed before performances and entrusted with her team to prevent any further loss. These rings serve as a testament to the deep bond between Grande and Monet, a bond that extends beyond their professional relationship into personal realms. The story of the rings underscores Grande’s character – her generosity and her deep regard for her friends.

Grande’s Expressions: A Peek Into Her Emotional Journey

Meanwhile, Grande, one of pop music’s most luminous stars, has been open about her emotional journey throughout 2023. She has spoken about her feelings of pride, love, and even being misunderstood. Despite the challenges faced, Grande emphasized the support she’s received from friends, family, and fans and conveyed a sense of self-trust that has guided her through these times.

Anticipation Builds: Ariana Grande’s Seventh Album

Adding to the excitement, Grande has begun teasing her upcoming seventh studio album. She has been dropping hints on social media and sent out packages containing a red lipstick from her beauty brand along with a note alluding to a release ‘next year’. The album, which is being recorded at Jungle City Studios in New York, will see the involvement of acclaimed producer Ilya Salmanzadeh, who has previously worked on some of Grande’s biggest hits. Fans are eagerly awaiting the start of 2024, anticipating the release of Grande’s next musical offering.

0
Arts & Entertainment Music United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Arch Enemy's Jeff Loomis Departs, Joey Concepcion Steps In

By BNN Correspondents

Stonebwoy: A Year of Global Recognition & Spiritual Reinforcement

By BNN Correspondents

The Secretive Union of Bollywood's Sunny Deol and Pooja Deol: A Tale of Privacy Amidst Stardom

By Dil Bar Irshad

'Mission: Cross' Release Postponed Amidst Personal Tragedy and Controversy

By BNN Correspondents

John Williams Reverses Retirement Plans, Open to Future Projects ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 4 mins
John Williams Reverses Retirement Plans, Open to Future Projects ...
heart comment 0
Indian Short Film ‘Delusion of Doubles’ Set to Transform Cinema

By Rafia Tasleem

Indian Short Film 'Delusion of Doubles' Set to Transform Cinema
Doctor Who 2024: Christmas Special Teaser and Return of Susan Fuels Fan Speculation

By BNN Correspondents

Doctor Who 2024: Christmas Special Teaser and Return of Susan Fuels Fan Speculation
‘Coronation Street’ Excites Fans with Summer Spellman’s Secretive Actions

By BNN Correspondents

'Coronation Street' Excites Fans with Summer Spellman's Secretive Actions
BTS Makes History: Songs Selected for NASA’s 2024 Lunar Mission Playlist

By BNN Correspondents

BTS Makes History: Songs Selected for NASA's 2024 Lunar Mission Playlist
Latest Headlines
World News
Cache County Interim Attorney, Dane Murray, Resigns to Join NCIS
20 seconds
Cache County Interim Attorney, Dane Murray, Resigns to Join NCIS
AGA Bolsters Gambian Communities; Iowa Rep Proposes Refugee Support Bill
1 min
AGA Bolsters Gambian Communities; Iowa Rep Proposes Refugee Support Bill
Kentucky Wildcats: A Promising Leap into 2024's College Basketball Landscape
1 min
Kentucky Wildcats: A Promising Leap into 2024's College Basketball Landscape
Virios Therapeutics Receives FDA Nod for Advancement of Long-COVID Treatment
2 mins
Virios Therapeutics Receives FDA Nod for Advancement of Long-COVID Treatment
BND Unveils Updated Restaurant Inspection Database for 2023
2 mins
BND Unveils Updated Restaurant Inspection Database for 2023
New Year's Honours 2024: Occupational Health Leaders Recognized
2 mins
New Year's Honours 2024: Occupational Health Leaders Recognized
FDA Guidance Paves Way for Virios Therapeutics' Long-COVID Treatment
2 mins
FDA Guidance Paves Way for Virios Therapeutics' Long-COVID Treatment
Post-Holiday Health Recovery: Nutrition Expert Suggests Probiotics, Multivitamins
2 mins
Post-Holiday Health Recovery: Nutrition Expert Suggests Probiotics, Multivitamins
Caretaker Prime Minister Visits Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain: A Unified Front and Clarifications on Balochistan
2 mins
Caretaker Prime Minister Visits Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain: A Unified Front and Clarifications on Balochistan
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
1 hour
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app