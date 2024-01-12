en English
Arts & Entertainment

Ariana Grande’s Empowering Return: New Single ‘Yes, And?’ Defies Public Scrutiny

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:17 pm EST
Ariana Grande’s Empowering Return: New Single ‘Yes, And?’ Defies Public Scrutiny

The pop music landscape resonated with the fresh, empowering beats of Ariana Grande’s new single ‘Yes, And?’ today. The single, marking her first release since October 2020, is a powerful anthem of self-acceptance and resilience. With lyrics encouraging self-empowerment and defying societal expectations, the song mirrors Ariana’s personal journey and experiences under the public spotlight.

A Bold Stand Against Public Scrutiny

The song tackles themes of wilfully ignoring detractors, embracing one’s authentic self, and refusing to let others’ opinions dictate life choices. It is a testament to Ariana’s candidness about her personal life. The pop star has been subject to intense public focus on her appearance and romantic relationships, including her divorce from Dalton Gomez and her budding relationship with ‘Wicked’ co-star Ethan Slater.

‘Yes, And?’ and Ariana’s Personal Evolution

‘Yes, And?’ echoes the sentiments of a reflective message Ariana shared on her Instagram Story at the end of the year. She highlighted her transformative experiences, the joys of her work, and the challenges of being misunderstood by the public. The message underscored the importance of love and understanding from friends, family, and fans over the misconceptions created by others.

The Collaborative Effort Behind the Single

The defiant dance track was recorded in New York City with longtime collaborators Max Martin and Ilya Salmanzadeh. Fans eagerly await the music video for the single, set to drop Friday morning at 10 a.m. ET. The video, directed by Christian Breslauer, serves as a defiant response to Ariana’s detractors. The single also heralds the arrival of her upcoming seventh studio album.

The single’s release marks a triumphant return to the music scene for Ariana Grande. It’s a testament to her personal evolution and the transformation she has undergone in the face of adversity. The message Ariana Grande sends with ‘Yes, And?’ is clear: she is not defined by public opinion. She is defined by her strength, resilience, and her ability to empower through her music.

Arts & Entertainment Music United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

