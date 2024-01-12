Ariana Grande’s Defiant Return to Music: ‘yes, and?’ Addresses Personal Life Criticisms

Pop sensation Ariana Grande has made a defiant return to the music scene with her new single, ‘yes, and?’. The song, a resolute response to the tabloid gossip surrounding her personal life, marks her first solo release since 2021, ending a music drought that had her fans eagerly awaiting her comeback. The release is through Republic Records, and it has been written and produced by Ariana Grande, Max Martin, and Ilya Salmanzadeh.

‘Yes, and?’: A Defiant Dance Track

The single is an upbeat dance track that serves as the first offering from her forthcoming seventh studio album. Recorded in New York City with longtime collaborators Max Martin and Ilya Salmanzadeh, ‘yes, and?’ is a celebration of self-assuredness and a dismissal of external judgments. Its lyrics inspire listeners to adopt a similar stance, encouraging them to focus on their own lives rather than the opinions of others. The music video for the single is scheduled to be released on Friday morning at 10 a.m. ET.

Rumors and Relationships

The release of ‘yes, and?’ comes amidst rumors concerning Grande’s relationship with actor Ethan Slater. Slater, who co-starred with Grande in the film ‘Wicked,’ is currently reported to be living with Grande in New York City following his separation from his wife. The song’s release timing, coupled with its lyrics, has fueled speculation among fans about the theme and overall direction of Grande’s upcoming album.

An Anthem for Resilience and Self-Empowerment

‘Yes, and?’ not only showcases Grande’s musical prowess and unique style but also carries a powerful message of resilience and self-empowerment. Echoing the spirit embodied in her previous albums, the song serves as a declaration of self-love and a refusal to be confined by societal norms or opinions. It resonates with a sense of liberation and independence, and is poised to become an anthem for those who seek to embrace their unique identity free from the shackles of external judgment.