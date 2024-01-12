en English
Arts & Entertainment

Ariana Grande’s Comeback: An Empowering New Single ‘Yes, And?’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:46 pm EST
Ariana Grande's Comeback: An Empowering New Single 'Yes, And?'

After a hiatus of over three years, pop sensation Ariana Grande has made a triumphant return to the music scene with her latest single ‘Yes, And?’. The song, a joyfully defiant dance track, serves not just as a catchy tune, but as a powerful statement of self-acceptance and resilience.

Channeling the Spirit of the 90s

The new single harks back to the rhythm and melody of iconic 90s tracks such as Madonna’s ‘Vogue’ and Janet Jackson’s mid-90s work. It’s a feel-good anthem that delivers an uplifting beat interwoven with empowering messages. The explicit language used in the lyrics adds emphasis to its themes, and the overall result is a song that not only gets your feet tapping but also encourages you to embrace your uniqueness and strength.

A Powerfully Defiant Message

The song grapples with Grande’s personal experiences, particularly her recent separation and the public’s reaction to it. Through her lyrics, she challenges media speculation and the endless commentary on her romantic life, painting a picture of a woman who has taken back her power and isn’t afraid to live life on her own terms. In the face of critics and tabloid chatter, ‘Yes, And?’ stands as a testament to Grande’s determination to live life on her own terms.

Return to the Music Scene

The release of ‘Yes, And?’ marks Grande’s first single since her album ‘Positions’ in 2020. The song has been co-written and produced with Max Martin and Ilya Salmanzadeh, Grande’s longtime collaborators. The accompanying music video, inspired by Paula Abdul’s 1988 ‘Cold Hearted’ video, is set to premiere soon, adding another dimension to the single’s empowering message. Grande has also teased her seventh studio album, indicating active studio work and emotional investment in the new material. With a new representative, Brandon Creed, after parting ways with longtime manager Scooter Braun, and a fresh start in her music career, the world waits eagerly for what’s next from Ariana Grande.

Arts & Entertainment Music United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

