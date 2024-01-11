Ariana Grande Teases 'Yes, And?' Single, Drops Hints on 'AG7' Album

Ariana Grande, the Grammy-winning artist, is set to return to the music scene after a three-year hiatus with her new single 'Yes, And?'. The announcement of the single, which is set for release on Friday, January 12, at 7 a.m. PT, marks Grande's highly anticipated musical comeback. As part of the announcement, Grande teased her fans with a captivating Instagram post hinting at the content of her upcoming seventh studio album, tentatively referred to as 'AG7'.

Teaser Unveils Intriguing Details

The Instagram teaser features a red card displaying coordinates that point to Montauk, N.Y., a location associated with the critically acclaimed film 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.' This intriguing detail suggests a possible inspiration for Grande's new creative direction. The teaser also includes scenes of critics in an office setting, sarcastically reflecting on Grande's career and public persona—references to her iconic ponytail, her happiness, and rumored ventures beyond music are made, capturing the scrutiny the artist has faced in the media.

Collaboration with Acclaimed Director

The video for 'Yes, And?' is directed by Christian Breslauer, an MTV Video Music Award-nominated director. The collaboration further adds to the anticipation surrounding the song's release. The teaser concludes with a clock striking 12:00, symbolizing the dawn of a new era in Grande's career.

Anticipation Builds for 'AG7'

Grande's last album, 2020's 'Positions,' received critical acclaim, and her collaborations with other artists on various songs have kept her in the musical conversation despite her hiatus. Now, with the blurry image of her face and red lips revealed as one of the multiple covers for 'AG7', the anticipation for Grande's new music continues to build among fans and critics alike.