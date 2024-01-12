en English
Arts & Entertainment

Ariana Grande Returns with Defiant New Single, Teases Upcoming Album

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:09 pm EST
Ariana Grande, the pop diva with a voice that resonates across generations, has made a grand comeback with her new single ‘Yes, And?’ The track, which marks her return to the music scene since her 2020 album ‘Positions’, is a bold declaration of self-assertion and a subtle jab at critics who have overstepped their bounds. With a sassy tune that echoes Madonna’s legendary ‘Vogue’, Grande uses the song as a platform to address those who have been overly critical of her personal choices and appearance.

A Dance Track with a Defiant Message

The music video for ‘Yes, And?’ features Grande in a choreographed performance with a group of critics. In a symbolic representation of the song’s message, some of the critics are seen joining in the dance – a visual metaphor for ignoring naysayers and embracing the joy of life. The track has been crafted by pop hitmakers Max Martin and Ilya Salmanzadeh, with whom Grande has had several successful collaborations in the past.

Paying Homage and Teasing the Future

The single is not merely a statement of Grande’s current mindset but also a journey into her past and a hint at the future. It includes tributes to Paula Abdul’s ‘Cold Hearted’ and Bob Fosse’s ‘All That Jazz’, while the lyrics recall her previous works and subtly acknowledge her late ex-boyfriend Mac Miller’s song ‘Jet Fuel’.

Adding to the anticipation, fans have speculated that Grande’s upcoming album might be titled ‘Eternal Sunshine’. This theory stems from a teaser featuring coordinates leading to Montauk, New York – the setting of the film ‘Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind’, which holds a special connection for both Grande and Miller.

Grande’s Forthcoming Endeavours

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the album’s release, admirers of the songstress are eagerly awaiting her role as Glinda in the upcoming ‘Wicked’ movie. As the world tunes in to the rhythms of ‘Yes, And?’, one thing is clear: Ariana Grande is back, her voice is stronger than ever, and she’s ready to make her mark again, both in the recording studio and on the big screen.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

